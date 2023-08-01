How to get the Abrasive Whetstone in Remnant 2

The Abrasive Whetstone in Remnant 2 is a must-have for players running a particular build. If your every desire is to see your enemies bleed, then you’ll want to know where to find this item.

Where to find the Abrasive Whetstone

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Abrasive Whetstone can be purchased from Cass at Ward 13. Cass is the NPC who is ill when you first arrive at Ward 13, and she sets up a shop near the World Stone after she gets better.

The important thing to remember about Cass is that her inventory rotates, so you can never be sure what she will have in stock. Make sure you visit her each time you go to Ward 13 so that you never miss an item. Because it’s hard to predict what she will have, it is a good idea to prioritize visiting her first. This is the only way to get this particular item, and you will not stumble across it randomly out in the world.

What does the Abrasive Whetstone do?

The Abrasive Whetstone will increase your critical chance by 15% and your critical damage by 30% against bleeding targets.

Lore: “In truly dire times, you’ve got to get back to your roots – no pun intended. A lot of weapons we use today, even the deadliest, are made from sticks and stones and whatever else we can find.”

The best Bleed build for Remnant 2

There are a number of items you really should track down for a good Bleed build. The Merciless can be obtained from McCabe at Ward 13 as long as you have the Crimson Membrane. The only way to get this is to kill the Doe on Yaesha when you get a chance. The Merciless fires small, ripping projectiles that will inflict up to 250 Bleeding damage over 10 seconds.

The Enlarged Heart Relic is also a great option to run, as it will further increase your critical chance and ranged damage. The Timekeeper’s Jewel Ring will increase the duration of status effects, including Bleed. Finally, the Blood-Tinged Ring will heal you when you are within 10 meters of a bleeding target. The final ring is pretty optional, but I almost always run the Feedback Loop that can be found on N’Erud because it is such a solid defensive option against mobs.

As for your Archetypes, if you plan on doubling down on ranged weapon damage, a combo between the Gunslinger and the Hunter will both boost your damage and keep your damage uptime humming along. It is hard to top that combination for sheer DPS from ranged weapons.

