How to get the Void Heart in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 introduces all manner of new Relics for you to track down. The Void Relic takes a lot of skill, and a bit of luck, to get. It is definitely worth it, as it is tied to an important quest that will unlock a secret class. Oh, and it heals you, which is nice when you are getting dumpstered by a boss.

How to get the Void Heart

To get the Void Heart, you will need to play through the Seeker’s Keys campaign quest on N’Erud, kill the world boss Sha’Hala, then wait 12 hours for Alepsis-Taura to appear on the N’Erud map. Visit this new location to find the Void Heart.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most important part of this chain of events is that you need to start a run on N’Erud that has the Seeker’s Keys quest. If you don’t get this in the campaign, I’d suggest running through the Soul Spark quest that you will get instead, then rerolling N’Erud in Adventure mode until you do. You don’t want to have to reroll your entire campaign unless N’Erud is the first world you get.

For the Seeker’s Keys quest, you will need to find three Seeker’s Keys in total. The first can be found when you first arrive on N’Erud. A strange alien staircase will be revealed in front of you, and you can collect it from a corpse there.

After that, search the area until you find the next dungeon with an exclamation point over it. This will lead you to the second key, and for me, it was the Hatchery. Finally, make your way to Astropath’s Respite to take on a boss, then you will get the third Seeker’s Key. After that, search the map for a location called The Threshold of the Unknown.

This will give you access to the Sentinel’s Keep, and here you will find the world boss, Sha’Hala: Spectral Guardian. After taking out the boss, go and speak with the Custodian, then leave N’Erud for twelve hours in real-time. When you return, most of the planet will be inaccessible, except for the newly formed blackhole that is Alepsis-Taura. Go there, and you will be able to get the Void Heart.

What does the Void Heart do?

When used, the Void Heart reduces incoming damage by 50% for 4 seconds. When the buff ends, it will heal 100% of your missing health over the next 0.75 seconds. This makes it a superb healing option for builds that are really leaning into being very tanky.

The Void Heart is also a key item in the Archon class unlock quest.

Void Heart Lore

“Singularities are a wonder of creation. From within, they are matter condensed, yet from without, they are a hungering void-everything and nothing existing simultaneously. Yet the true void lies outside of Alepsis-Taura, and everything that exists lies within. To cross that threshold, however, one must let go of all rationality.”

