How to find the Soul Sparks on N’Erud in Remnant 2

When you first arrive on N’Erud, Remnant 2’s rather scary alien desert moon. You will be given a simple task, to find the Soul Sparks. It sounds easy, but it is most definitely not. You will need to explore your own private version of N’erud to track them down.

Where to find the Soul Sparks for Tal’Ratha

The Soul Sparks can be found at an abandoned building on The Eon Vault on N’Erud. To get to The Eon Vault, you will need to make your way through The Putrid Domain dungeon that can be found on the Abyssal Rift, the first area you explore on N’Erud.

Once you get there, you will need to explore the entire area, as it is completely randomly generated when you arrive. All the landmarks can switch spawns, but the overall area remains the same, so the map below should still prove useful.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

1 – The Putrid Domain exit/entrance

2 – The Forgotten Prison

3 – The Dormant N’Erudian Facility

4 – The Spectrum Nexus tower

5 – The strange red mine where I found the Stasis Core

where I found the Stasis Core 6 – The Vault of the Formless

7 – The strange yellow mine where I found the Soul Sparks

You will need to search the Eon Vault for the below building, an unusual and abandoned mine with a yellow light above it. When you find it, you can take an elevator down inside to a new level beneath the desert sands.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the mine, you will find a locked door with a control panel. Activate it, then walk inside the “airlock” type doors and wait for the second to open. Beyond the door, you will find a few weak enemies and the Soul Spark Cylinder lying on the ground. There is also a recording that you can listen to for some lore. While in the room, enemies will spawn from the black pools on either side, but they should be easy to deal with.

If you happen to find the mine early in your time on this world, be sure to fully explore it to get all the loot, weapons, and experience that it can offer you. If you are struggling to find them, make sure you are checking the very edges of the map for unexplored areas, as they can be very difficult to find on N’Erud.

What to do with the Soul Spark Cylinder

When you get the Soul Spark Cylinder, you will need to return it to Tal’Ratha. You cannot return it to his main control room that you find first on the Abyssal Rift. There is no entry to his tank there (a nice reference to Dune that I cannot be the only person to spot).

Instead, find The Forgotten Prison. An enormous and imposing building that will give you access to Tal’Ratha’s room when you have Soul Spark Cylinder in your possession. Also, make sure you double back to the Abyssal Rift and find The Ascension Spire. There is an NPC here you will want to chat with before and after you deal with Tal’Ratha.

The Soul Sparks contain all the data of the Drzyr, Tal’Ratha’s race. He wishes to preserve them forever within himself. This will lead to an interesting conversation with him when you take the Soul Sparks to him.

