How to defeat the Labyrinth Sentinel in Remnant 2

Finding Clementine in Remnant 2 isn’t an easy task and one of the tests that you’ll come across on your way to do so is taking down the Labyrinth Sentinel.

A boss made of stone cubes doesn’t sound that terrifying. In fact, it doesn’t look terrifying either, it kind of looks childish. Don’t let that fool you though as if you don’t take this boss seriously you’ll quickly find yourself squashed into the ground.

As a main boss, you’ll have to take down the Labyrinth Sentinel at some stage so to help you out, there are a few tips that turn this boss into nothing more than a glorified rock.

Defeating the Labyrinth Sentinel in Remnant 2

Fire at the Labyrinth Sentinel’s weak spots. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Labyrinth Sentinel in Remnant 2 can look quite daunting when first encountered; however, following a few tips, this boss quickly becomes one of the game’s most simple.

To deal damage to the Labyrinth Sentinel you’ll need to take out its weak spots. These can be seen as the glowing white blocks located on the side of each cube. Yes, you’ll need to fire at the floating ones also. Shooting these glowing blocks will damage the foe, but also some will blast a large portion of the stone away from the Sentinel. This damage is another key to surviving and thriving in this fight.

Related: Remnant 2: How to solve the Cathedral of Omens puzzle on Yaesha

When you blast away the stone it will leave enough of a crater that, should the Labyrinth Sentinel roll over you on that side, you won’t take any damage. This was something that I quickly figured out in my playthrough and immensely helped me to stay safe as I finished the fight.

This being the case, you’ll still want to learn the path of the cubes so that you can avoid getting hit. It shouldn’t take too long to pick up their pathing, but it will help you majorly.

That’s all you’ll need to know to get this done. Other things to be wary of are the energy blasts that the floating orbs will fire at you, as these do serious damage so make sure you’re keeping track of your stamina and rolling out of the way as they come. You shouldn’t have too much trouble seeing these and getting out of the way.

About the author