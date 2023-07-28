The Cathedral of Omens puzzle might just be one of the more difficult puzzles to solve in Remnant 2. You’ll encounter this puzzle on Yaesha, and without knowing exactly what to do, you may find yourself running around for some time desperately pulling levers.

Like other puzzles in Remnant 2, the game does very little to guide you towards a solution. But it does give you all the tools you need to crack the code.

Here’s how to solve the Cathedral of Omens sundial puzzle on Yaesha.

Cathedral of Omens symbols explained

When you enter the main chamber of Yaesha’s Cathedral of Omens, you’ll see a big open room with a device in the middle. This device has three main components, each of which cast shadows onto the ground. The shadows consist of a set of symbols in a circular pattern, and three separate circles that surround at least two of these symbols.

The sundial leaves shadows on the ground, featuring a series of circles and symbols. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There will also be three levers outside of the circular pit that can be pulled to move the components, causing the shadows or the circles to move in a counterclockwise direction, depending on which lever you pull. Before you spend eons pulling these levers like we did, you’ll need to explore the room first.

As you explore the cathedral, you should come across a small library, as shown in the video below. In this room will be a book, which begins with six symbols representing six characters: Ravager, Doe, Death, Moon, Sun, and Life. If you flip through the book’s pages, there will be three chapters, each telling a tidbit about Yaesha lore. The chapters are each represented by a unique triangle symbol, and in each chapter will be a three to four uppercase words corresponding to the characters listed on the book’s starting pages.

The chapters in a nearby book will tell you which symbols to select. Video by Dot Esports

In the Cathedral of Omens, there are two locked doors. Above each door is one of the triangle patterns that corresponds to a chapter in the book. To solve the Cathedral of Omens puzzle, you need to adjust the shadows on the ground so the correct character symbols are circled, depending on the chapter of the book that corresponds to the door you’re trying to open.

For us, that meant the door with the triangle pointing to the left—the Calamity symbol—needed the following symbols circled: Ravager, Death, and Doe. For the second door that had the triangle facing northwest—the Blood Moon symbol—we needed the Moon, Ravager, and Sun symbols circled.

How to open the Calamity door in the Cathedral of Omens

Each door will have a triangle that corresponds to a chapter in the book. Screenshot by Dot Esports For this door, you’d want the symbols representing the Ravager, Death, and Doe circled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open the door with the Calamity symbol, first head to the lever facing the door. For us, this was the lever that moved the sundial’s biggest arm, the one with the two circles at each end. You want the triangle shadow to face in the same direction as the symbol above the door. This means the triangle should point to the left.

From there, you’ll need to move the other two levers until you have the correct symbols selected: both animal-like symbols, as well as the elongated symbol that will be to the immediate left of the Doe. If you have arranged the shadows in the correct order, like in the video below, the door will open, and a prompt saying your objective is complete will pop up on the screen.

Video by Dot Esports

How to open the Blood Moon door in the Cathedral of Omens

The Blood Moon is represented by the Moon, Ravager, and Sun symbols. Screenshot by Dot Esports The second door corresponds to the Blood Moon chapter in the book. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Repeat the previous steps to open the second door. To make it easier, we suggest turning the bigger dial, the one that controls the triangle shadow on the ground, first. You’ll want the symbol on the ground to match the door so that if you were facing the Blood Moon door from across the room, the shadow triangle on the ground would look exactly like the symbol above the door.

From there, pull the other two levers until the correct character symbols are all circled. For us, that was the Moon, Ravager, and Sun symbols, as shown in the video below.

Video by Dot Esports

Cathedral of Omens puzzle rewards

Inside the Calamity Door will be the Faith Seed, a material that allows you to craft a rare mod from Ava McCabe at Ward 13. The Astral Burst mod, when equipped to a weapon, will fire a short-range burst of seven star fragments that deal 35 damage each. These fragments will then ricochet of walls up to three times to deal an additional 35 percent damage per bounce. In addition to a Faith Seed, you’ll need five Lumenite Crystals and 650 scrap to craft this mod.

Take the Faith Seed to Ava McCabe in Ward 13 to craft the Astral Burst mod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the other side of the Blood Moon door will be two chests full of Relic fragments, bandages, scrap, Forged Iron—all of which you can use to upgrade your arsenal of weapons or craft new ones at Ward 13.

