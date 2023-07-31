How to beat Faelin/Faerin in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 boasts an impressive set of boss fights across many different settings, but none will be as illustrious as your battle against the Imposter King in the Losomn Realm.

After tricking Nimue and the Fae Council into killing the One True King, the Imposter King was split in two: Faelin and Faerin. It will be up to you to defeat them, and for your first Remnant 2 run, you’ll be given a choice as to who you wish to take down. I picked Faelin, just because I found him annoying to listen to, plus I wanted a sweet new gun to use. Whichever you pick, here’s how you can bring down the Imposter King once and for all.

Beating Faelin/Faerin in Remnant 2, a guide

No matter which version you chose to fight, both Faelin and Faerin have similar attack patterns. Ideally, as with most bosses in Remnant 2, you’ll want to fight your chosen boss at a distance. Bring a decent ranged weapon of choice and plenty of ammo.

Stage One

After his graceful walk down the steps of the Gallery, the fight begins. The main hall of the Gallery is a long room and a beautifully textured glass-like floor completely devoid of cover. As such, with nothing to hide behind, you’ll need to time your dodges carefully.

Take down that orb immediately. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Faelin/Faerin boss fight is multi-staged, with each stage changing depending on his remaining HP. In the opening stage, he has three main attacks:

Faelin/Faerin will summon an orb that will visibly charge, then fire a projectile dealing moderate damage. This orb can be destroyed .

that will visibly charge, then fire a projectile dealing moderate damage. . Faelin/Faerin will teleport around the stage, and if coming near to you, will charge and swing his blade at you . These moves are telegraphed, but if they land, will deal heavy damage.

. These moves are telegraphed, but if they land, will deal heavy damage. Faelin/Faerin will summon a beam of light at your location, dealing heavy damage. A ring of light will appear around your head, giving away the exact moment to dodge.

Your priority should be to destroy the orbs the boss summons, as their primary objective is to get you to use your stamina to dodge. Faelin/Faerin’s true damage comes from his melee attacks in this stage, so without the stamina to dodge them, you’ll find yourself back at the respawn checkpoint in no time.

Destroy the orbs and keep your distance. Aim at the boss’s head, as this is where his critical spot is located, and whittle away until you reach stage two at approximately 50 percent of his health.

Stage Two

Pick out and hide in the gaps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In stage two, Faelin/Faerin will become immune and rise into the air. He will then animate the giant swords on the sides of the arena, bringing them into the center and slamming them down after a charge-up animation. Take note of where these swords are—there will be gaps in which you can stand to avoid the attack altogether.

Stage two features all of stage one’s attacks, plus a few extras:

Faelin/Faerin will summon a horizontal line of orbs that continually fire projectiles toward your side of the map. Simply destroy one orb and dodge through the gap you create until they despawn.

that continually fire projectiles toward your side of the map. Simply you create until they despawn. The boss will charge one of the aerial swords , slamming it into the ground and dealing heavy AoE damage. This can be dodged, but you must time it well.

, slamming it into the ground and dealing heavy AoE damage. This can be dodged, but you must time it well. Instead of spawning one floating projectile orb, Faelin/Faerin will summon two. Remember to destroy both before resuming boss damage.

At 25 percent, Faelin/Faerin’s back piece will shatter and he will fall to the ground, marking the start of stage three.

Stage Three

The final stand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be very careful from here on out, as Faelin/Faerin does extremely high amounts of damage in his final phase. His attacks here change significantly:

Faelin/Faerin will become shrouded and begin to fly around the arena. He is immune during this time, and will occasionally drop giant swords with little to no warning . Once complete, he will reappear in the air and slam down near your location .

around the arena. He is immune during this time, and will . Once complete, he will reappear in the air and . He will swing his sword behind his back, pause, and then lunge at almost instant speed across the map to your location, dealing heavy damage.

across the map to your location, dealing heavy damage. Faelin/Faerin will summon a collection of orbs in the air, which pepper an area of the map for a while, denying access until they despawn.

Faelin/Faerin will constantly switch into his shroud form and drop swords, meaning you won’t have long to damage him. Prioritize damage in this phase, aiming for the head where possible.

As long as you avoid the giant swords and his lunge, you’ll chip away at his remaining health and defeat him.

Rewards for defeating Faelin/Faerin in Remnant 2

Defeating either boss will drop five Lumenite Crystals, 750 Scrap, a Tome of Knowledge, and a Strange Object (if still completing the campaign). But crucially, the final item that drops depends on which boss you chose—and it plays a huge part in the quest’s proper reward, a weapon. As such, depending on which build you prefer—ranged or melee—your decision is critical.

Killing Faelin will drop the Imposter’s Heart, which can be used to craft the Deceit Long Gun. Faerin, on the other hand, will drop the Melded Hilt which is essential for crafting the Godsplitter melee weapon.

