Should you pick Faelin or Faerin in Remnant 2?

A large part of the time spent on Losomn in Remnant 2 can involve hunting down mural pieces featuring Faelin and Faerin, the two supposed rulers of that world. Both of them have an offer for you, but which of them should you choose?

Should you kill Faelin or Faerin in Remnant 2

You should kill Faerin if you are running a melee-focused build, while Faelin is the one to kill if you are running a ranged build. Both Faelin and Faerin will ask you to kill their other half, and the choice you make should be based on what items you hope to get from there as they do drop different items, and those items have different strengths.

Faelin will drop the Imposter’s Heart, which can be crafted into the Deceit Long Gun, and the Faerin’s Sigil Ring, which gives additional mod power when you get critical hits or shots on weak spots. Meanwhile, Faerin will drop the Melded Heart that can be crafted into the Godsplitter melee weapon and Faelin’s Sigil Ring, which generates additional mod power from melee damage.

Both bosses result in pretty much identical fights, and neither one is dramatically different to the other. They have a three-slash combo that sees them dash forward slightly and a ranged orb attack. You can destroy these orbs with your ranged weapons to make your life easier. Get them below 50% health and they will break out floating swords and area-of-effect slams that can really mess you up.

We have a spoiler section below talking about some lore for this part of the game, be warned!

How to switch between Faelin and Faerin

What makes Faelin and Faerin so much fun is that they inhabit two sides of the same suit of armor, one all-black and one all-gold. They also live in different parts of the palace, although this is essentially in the same room at different times of the day. Once you have decided which one you wish to kill, make your way to the mural where you put the two faces where you first spawn into the palace. Use the handle to turn the large mural, and whichever one is closest the door is the one you will find inside.

Spoiler Section

Now, we do want to point out that neither Faelin nor Faerin is actually the real king. They are a couple of pretenders to the throne, so you can wreck either of them and not worry about it. I will confess to finding Faelin more annoying, so I just killed him as I wasn’t all that interested in either weapon option because I am a Bonesaw addict.

