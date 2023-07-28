How to beat the Bloat King boss in Remnant 2

What even is this boss? A squid, or just a blob?

Remnant 2 will have you traverse realms featuring all kinds of features and enemies, and each realm has no shortage of weird-looking bosses. But one look at the Bloat King will leave you disgusted and confused. I mean, what can you even call this thing? A giant orange blob?

If you start out in the Losomn realm, there’s a high chance you’ll encounter the Bloat King pretty early in your campaign, and trying to solo this boss proved to be a pain without knowing its attack patterns and having the right equipment before entering its chamber.

But it can be done, as long as you’re patient.

Defeating the Bloat King in Remnant 2, a guide

Forget your sword, hope you’ve got a gun or bow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bloat King can be found in a chamber inside The Great Sewers in the Losomn Realm. You’ll know you’re close to the entrance to its chamber if you come across a shrouded door and a checkpoint—a hallmark of a boss room entrance.

The chamber itself is quite simple and features two levels. The upper level is open to the domed roof, with large stones separated by gaps that fall into the lower-level sewer section of the map. Ideally, you’ll want to move toward the left or right of the upper section—and stay up there at all costs.

The Bloat King will emerge from the roof. It’s not hard to miss: As a large orange blob that moves slowly around the cavern roof, melee weapons are of no use to you here.

The battle against the Bloat King has a simple loop:

The boss will spawn bright orbs then will disappear into the roof and become untargetable .

then will disappear into the roof and . The white orbs will float around the room and shoot projectiles at you that deal moderate damage.

that deal moderate damage. The boss will re-emerge and the orbs will return to it .

. If the boss absorbs an orb , it will charge three times and fire one of two abilities : a sudden bolt of electricity, or a constant beam of light —both of which deal heavy damage.

, it will charge three times and : a sudden bolt of electricity, or a —both of which deal heavy damage. Then, the cycle repeats.

Break the shell to expose the orb and deal critical damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If possible, try and destroy the orbs before they get the chance to return to the Bloat King. Continually shooting at the orb will break its outer shell, with all subsequent hits landing as critical blows. As the fight continues, the boss will summon multiple orbs and it might become too difficult to bring them down in time. In that case, prepare for the boss’s main attacks.

If it’s the single-shot bolt, a well-timed dodge is ideal, while constantly strafing around the edge of the arena will keep you ahead of the beam if the boss opts to fire that instead.

Ideally, stay on the upper level of the battlefield. Falling into the sewer should only be done to avoid the beam attack, and be careful where you fall as the ground will be crawling with Sewer Slimes.

If you fall, use your minimap to identify where the ladders are and get back to the upper level as soon as possible. Otherwise, in between boss attacks, fire everything you’ve got at the boss itself.

All rewards for defeating the Bloat King in Remnant 2

Take the Bone Sap to McCabe for a cool mod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue to shoot at the Bloat King until its health reaches zero and it explodes. Once it’s dead, you’ll be able to progress forward through The Great Sewers.

Defeating the Bloat King will get you Bone Sap, which you can exchange back at McCabe in Ward 13 to acquire the Volatic Rondure mod. This mod essentially gives you the Bloat King’s ability to fire the electric orb, which constantly deals shock damage to enemies in close proximity.

