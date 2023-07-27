How to unlock the Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2

The Alchemist is a secret Archetype in Remnant 2 that has some incredibly useful traits, especially for the mid-to-late game. You can’t unlock it like other Archetypes in the game, as you need to actually get captured by a monster to acquire it.

This monster is only found in a specific world in Remnant 2 and, even worse, it’s only found in one, strange location. If you know where to go and what to do, though, the process of unlocking the Alchemist class is actually fairly simple. You can see exactly how to unlock the Alchemist in Remnant 2 by checking out the guide below.

Unlocking the Alchemist Archetype in Remnant 2

For starters, you will need to travel to the world of Losomn. More specifically, you are looking for the Morrow Parish area of Losomn, which is a dark and dreary rundown part of the city that has several sewer grates.

Morrow Parish is where you’ll find the right sewer. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to search the outside of these sewer grates until you are captured by a monster that is lurking inside. Not every sewer grate you visit will house one of these monsters, so you need to keep searching the sewers until you are taken by the enemy. The sewers are found beneath the streets, so you need to hop down and then keep exploring the winding paths within the different sewers until you get attacked. As a warning, this will be a jump scare, so be prepared to have your heart rate spike a bit.

When you find the right sewer, the monster will appear and grab your legs, dragging you inside the sewer with it. When you awake, you will be faced with defeating a non-boss werewolf enemy named the Bone Collector. To escape the area and secure the item you need to unlock the Alchemist class, you need to defeat this werewolf.

Related: Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition: Is it worth it? Price, items, and more

If you manage to do so, you will earn the Mysterious Stone. With this stone, you need to visit Wallace near the docks in Ward 13. Wallace will allow you to exchange the Mysterious Stone, along with 10 Lumenite Crystal and 1,000 Scrap, for the Philosopher’s Stone.

The Philosopher’s Stone will allow you to select the Alchemist Archetype when you visit the Archetype menu in Remnant 2.

About the author