Every leaked collab coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

A sandstorm is fast approaching Fortnite, and Chapter Five, season three is set to bring some of the most exciting collabs in Fortnite history.

Recommended Videos

As you count the days, hours, and minutes before Fortnite Chapter Five, season three drops, you can quench your thirst with these teasers and leaks for upcoming skins, items, and collabs. It’s hard to keep up with every confirmed and rumored collab, which is why I’ve compiled them all in this tidy list.

Fallout x Fortnite collab

War never changes. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite confirmed the post-apocalyptic theme of Chapter Five, season three is a Fallout collab.

Suspicions of a Fallout collab started to surface when Fortnite posted the first teaser for Fortnite Chapter Five, season three with just a thumbs-up and wink emoji, which is a clear nod to Fallout‘s Vault Boy. But now, the Fallout x Fortnite collab is verified.

In their X account, they posted a teaser of several different T-60 Power Armor skins strutting the arena, while some other characters without the armor chug a bottle of what appears to be a new consumable (Nuka Cola? Wink, wink) before running away at full speed.

Marvel x Fortnite collab

A week before Fortnite Chapter Five, season three begins, Fortnite added the Loki, God of Stories, and Sylvie Laufeydottir skins to the shop. Unsurprisingly, we can expect to see a lot more Marvel skins after Disney invested heavily in Fortnite in early 2023.

That said, I didn’t expect this partnership to bring a Marvel-themed mini-event leading into season four. But if rumors from FortniteAssist and Hypex are true, it’s bound to be Marvel overload in our battle royale.

Fall Guys x Fortnite collab

Little fellows. Image via Mediatonic

The Fall Guys x Fortnite collab isn’t exclusive to the battle royale mode—it actually introduces a new mode that will let you create your own Fall Guys experience inside Fortnite.

While this update was scheduled for May 2024, Fortnite is now saying it’ll be ready in Summer 2024, and a specific date is yet to be announced. While Epic Games hasn’t revealed much about this collab, and I’m a bit concerned about how the Fall Guys characters’ hitboxes will work. We can expect a mini-season pass and fun quests that will likely involve parkour and falling to your death.

Monster Jam x Fortnite collab

I’m sure the entire Fortnite fanbase would riot if Monster Trucks were only coming to Fortnite‘s Rocket League mode. No need to worry, the Monster Jam x Fortnite collaboration, officially coming to Chapter Five, season three, also brings Monster Trucks to the battle royale and zero build modes. Fingers crossed for LEGO Fortnite, but I think Fortnite Festival is off the table.

Fortnite was a huge sponsor during this year’s WF2023 event, where the battle bus ultimately got flattened. This sparks rumors of a new battle bus coming in the upcoming season, but most importantly, it confirms we can finally ditch that Grandeur Trailsmasher for a tall, big-wheeled ride.

Metallica x Fortnite collab

I can’t think of a better band to play the soundtrack of the apocalypse than Metallica, and I’m glad Epic Games agrees. A Metallica collab has been confirmed, allegedly coming to Fortnite Festival during Chapter Five, season three.

KAROL G x Fortnite collab

The Fortnite Festival season wouldn’t be complete without a female popstar to headline the experience. Just like Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish before her, Karol G is coming to Fortnite in Chapter Five, season three. My condolences to whoever is in charge of making her songs PG-13 friendly.

Pirates of the Caribbean x Fortnite collab

Files for a Rocket League track named Pirate Adventure track were found, which would confirm the rumored Pirates of the Caribbean-themed collab, at least for this game mode. I can also see this Disney franchise coming to LEGO Fortnite with some fun quests akin to the Star Wars questline that graced the blocky game mode in season two.

Dragon Ball x Fortnite collab

Image via Epic Games

Entering the domain of speculation, leakers expect a Trunks skin to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop during Chapter Five, season three.

Jujutsu Kaisen x Fortnite collab

The Jujutsu Kaisen x Fortnite collab has been teased for what seems like ages, but there are rumors of more characters like Panda, Yuta, and Maki.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more