Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande could be getting a new Fortnite look

Ariana Grande is returning to Fortnite with a fresh look, according to the latest leaks, as the collaborations with music stars continue.

Fortnite has enjoyed collabs with a whole host of big names since the introduction of Fortnite Festival, including Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Enimem, and plenty more, but it’s Ariana Grande who is said to be returning.

New Ariana Grande Bundle + Jam Track pic.twitter.com/Kj67U83i9h — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 24, 2024

Several prominent Fortnite leakers, including iFireMonkey, revealed a new Ariana Grande bundle is coming to the Item Store which includes a new skin, backbling, and a Jam Track.

Ariana Grande featured in Fortnite long before the drop of Fortnite Festival, first appearing in the Item Shop in August 2021, and has two in-game looks with a standard skin and a Rift Goddess variant.

There are some similarities between those skins and Ariana Grande’s new look, which is prominently pink, including her hair and her attire, making the singer look like a real-life Barbie character.

Ariana Grande hasn’t appeared in the Item Shop since April 2023, however, so the new skin will likely be the first opportunity in over a year for fans of the singer to grab her look to use across Fortnite’s game modes.

The new bundle will likely include a LEGO version of Ariana Grande, given she already has her previous skins available in LEGO Fortnite, but leaked images of this are yet to emerge.

It’s also not clear when exactly the new Ariana Grande Bundle will become available in Fortnite, as players have had to endure a log wait for certain skins after they are leaked—with fans still awaiting the return of Kratos from God of War to the item shop.

Kratos’ unavailability during chapter five, season two was a major surprise given the ties to the Greek Pantheon, but the shop tab for the God of War icon is still reportedly visible through datamines.

