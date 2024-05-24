A sandstorm in a teaser clip for the new Fortnite season.
One of 2023’s biggest indie hits could be coming to Fortnite in surprise collab

A storm is here, and scary things may lurk inside.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 – Wasted is here, and with it comes a new wave of leaks for content that could be coming to the game as Epic Games continues to drop updates. Among the data is another indie crossover to excite players, with Lethal Company potentially appearing in Fortnite. 

The 2023 indie gem still entertaining thousands of players per day with spooky expeditions to collect valuable items could be Fortnite’s latest surprise collab. One of the battle royale’s most renowned leakers, HYPEX, dropped a datamined render featuring Lethal Company’s basic outfit, life support system, and signature stop sign. 

Intern wiping his head in Update 45 trailer for Lethal Company
The iconic jumpsuit combo looks like it is going to be the new Fortnite fad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Based on the skin alone, players are hyped for Lethal Company to be included in this season—because it is an indie game and a horror title. 

With the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 – Wasted, you can expect even more content to leak early while mini-events and crossovers flood the game. On top of Fallout to fit the wasteland vibe, we also have leaks for new Marvel skins and items, another new Dragon Ball character joining the battle, and Fall Guys getting in on the action. 

Seeing Lethal Company featured alongside brands such as X-MenFallout, and every other leaked collab for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is wild, but there is more than just a skin in this collab. According to another leaker, iFireMonkey, the Lethal Company idle pose and jig emote will also feature.

Chapter 5 Season 3 lasts until Aug. 16, so there is plenty of time for the Lethal Company collab to get even more content—and maybe even a monster or two appearing in the overworld to strike fear into unsuspecting players. We will have to wait for confirmation from Epic to see what rolls out for this excursion. 

