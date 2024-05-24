How to get and use a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Only Fortnite holds the power to draw the attention of all Fallout fans just by adding a Power Armor skin and the game’s most iconic drink: Nuka-Cola.

Epic Games would’ve seriously missed an opportunity if it hadn’t included a Nuka-Cola consumable in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. Luckily for fans, we don’t have to spend the next five minutes in mourning, because a Nuka-Cola consumable is part of the Wrecked Fortnite season—just like the modded vehicles, new weapons, and bosses.

With all this new content, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and lose track of what you’ve seen and what you’ve yet to encounter in the game. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

Where to find a Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Fancy seeing you here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nuka-Cola is a dark-purple drink that’s surrounded by a purple aura that indicates this consumable is of Epic rarity. To find Nuka Cola in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, look for it inside normal yellow chests and rare blue chests. It can also spawn as floor loot, but given that it’s an Epic-rarity item, it can be a bit hard to come by this way.

Though you can find it all over the map, it’s likely your chances of getting a Nuka-Cola increase as you navigate the new points of interest of Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

It’s also possible that some of the new NPCs on the map have this item up for sale.

Every time you pick up a Nuka-Cola item, one bottle is added to your hot bar. This differs from finding a Nitro Splash, which gives you two bottles instead of just one. That said, the effects of the Nuka Cola are much cooler than that of the Nitro Splash.

How to use Nuka-Cola in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Time to have a drink. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nuka-Cola consumable replenishes a bit of health and restores shields over time. Here’s a breakdown of how everything Nuka-Cola does in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three:

Instantly restores 25 points of health.

Restores 75 points of shield over time. It takes around 15 seconds for it to reach completion.

If you’re a Fallout fan, you’ll be happy to know that when your character uncaps the Nuka-Cola bottle, they store the cap in their pocket, which in turn adds one gold bar to your inventory. This is a nod to the fact that caps are the currency of the Fallout games.

