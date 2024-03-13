Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3 countdown: Exact time and start date

If you’re like me, you’re always thinking about the next major update, and for Fortnite fans, that’s Chapter Five, season three. Here’s when it starts, along with a countdown of how many days we have to wait for the new patch.

I’m well aware that Fortnite Chapter Five, season two has just started, and I’m still working my way through the new POIs and landing spots, trying out the Olympus and Underworld Chests, and battling for Victory Royales.

Still, I can’t help but wonder what’s coming next, and when I can get my hands on it. So, here’s a countdown to Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, so we can all know how far away it is.

When does Fortnite Chapter Five, season three start?

While Epic Games hasn’t confirmed a start date for Chapter Five, season three just yet, we know the end date of season two thanks to the battle, which tells us that the new season will start on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The update should follow the same pattern as previous major patches: The season will end, the game will enter downtime, and a few hours later, the new update will be live for players to enjoy.

Downtime almost always starts at 2am CT, so we’ve set the countdown timer below to that exact time. We’ll be sure to update this post if Epic announces any changes.

At the time of writing, there haven’t been any leaks for Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, so we don’t know what theme to expect when the patch finally goes live. If we do see anything, we’ll be sure to update this post to keep you in the loop.



In the meantime, make the most of the current season by completing Fortnite‘s Oracle’s Snapshot quests.