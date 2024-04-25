All Sound Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements

The fifth set of tasks for the Fortnite Avatar Elements event involves the Sound Chakra, but the quests you need to tackle actually have nothing to do with this theme. Instead, it’s time to use all you’ve learned about bending to wield each of the elements.

These quests are some of the toughest ones in the event since you have to act quickly and harness all forms of bending rather than just focusing on one. This makes them pretty tricky to navigate, so here are all the Sound Chakra quests featured in the Fortnite Avatar Elements event and how to complete them.

All Fortnite Sound Chakra quests in Avatar Elements event

You need all the elements for this series of tasks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sound Chakra series has six quests for you to complete. Unlike the previous Water Chakra quests, Earth Chakra quests, Fire Chakra quests, and Air Chakra quests, this set isn’t just focused on one type of bending and instead asks you to wield them all.

Visit shrines of every element.

Hit opponents with Firebending and Earthbending in a single match.

Use Air Wheel then damage opponents within 30 seconds.

Launch an opponent with Rock Wall technique and heal in water after using Waterbending in the same match.

Travel distance using either the Air Wheel or swimming with the Waterbending scroll equipped.

Carry one of each type of Bending Scroll at the same time.

How to visit shrines of every element in Fortnite

To visit shrines of every element, you have to travel to one Elemental Shrine of each type for a total of four different shrines. This includes Water, Earth, Fire, and Air.

There are two shrines for each element with one of each shrine type having one of the Avatar NPCs hanging around. Here are all of the shrines you can visit for this task.

Water Elemental Shrine south of Classy Courts.

south of Classy Courts. Water Elemental Shrine east of Grand Glacier.

east of Grand Glacier. Earth Elemental Shrine south of Pleasant Piazza.

south of Pleasant Piazza. Earth Elemental Shrine east of Restored Reels.

east of Restored Reels. Fire Elemental Shrine north of Rebel’s Roost.

north of Rebel’s Roost. Fire Elemental Shrine east of Snooty Steppes.

east of Snooty Steppes. Air Elemental Shrine north of Grand Glacier.

north of Grand Glacier. Air Elemental Shrine north of Brawler’s Battleground.

You can find one to visit just about anywhere you travel. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to hit opponents with Firebending and Earthbending in a single match in Fortnite

To strike enemies with both Firebending and Earthbending within one match, you need to grab both Mythic Firebending and Mythic Earthbending to hit opponents with each of them before the match ends. The only way to ensure you get both is by visiting Elemental Shrines to get them, which is a task you need to tackle anyway so you should start with this.

Once you have both items, find an enemy and quickly hit them with one type of bending before swapping to the other. You don’t have to land both strikes on the same enemy player, but it’s easiest to knock this one out all at once. If you can’t hit the same foe with both, just make sure you use each type before the match concludes.

How to use Air Wheel then damage opponents within 30 seconds in Fortnite

You can use Air Wheel and then damage opponents within 30 seconds by using Mythic Airbending and quickly swapping to a different weapon within 30 seconds of exiting this item to deal 50 damage. I recommend using Air Wheel to travel around the map and actively hunt for opponents you can take down since this is one of the most effective ways to travel.

This also makes completing the task easy since you’ll already be using Air Wheel when you do find someone to vanquish, so all you need to do when you spot a target is just switch to a weapon and start attacking.

Use Air Wheel to find an enemy then switch to another tool to take them out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to launch an opponent with Rock Wall technique and heal in water after using Waterbending in the same match in Fortnite

Create a Rock Wall with Mythic Earthbending when an enemy is right by you to launch them, then head to the closest body of water you can find to heal up with Mythic Waterbending right after.

For this task, you need both Mythic Earthbending and Mythic Waterbending, so start by finding both. If you don’t make it to an Elemental Shrine in time to grab them, try searching around for bending on the ground or in special elemental chests that sometimes appear marked on your map with the corresponding element symbol.

How to travel distance using either the Air Wheel or swimming with the Waterbending scroll equipped in Fortnite

Travel around the map using either Air Wheel from Mythic Airbending or swimming in water with Mythic Waterbending equipped to complete this task. You have to travel a total of 1,000 distance.

I recommend using Air Wheel since it makes traveling super fast and is a task you already need to work on for the use Air Wheel then damage opponents within 30 seconds quest. You might complete this one without even trying depending on how long it takes you to find an enemy in the other quest. Swimming with Waterbending doesn’t help with traveling, which is why it’s less efficient for this task, but it does heal you if your health is less than full.

How to carry one of each type of Bending Scroll at the same time in Fortnite

With all of your training complete, it’s time for you to become the Avatar yourself by finding and collecting all four Bending Scrolls. You must have all four types of bending in your inventory at the same time to complete this quest.

You’re an Avatar now, so use your power wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Sound Chakra quests now complete, you’ve almost opened all six Chakras so you can claim that Appa Glider. There’s just one set of tasks left to complete, which is the Light Chakra series.

