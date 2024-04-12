All Fortnite Avatar Elements NPC locations

Aang and the rest of the main Avatar: The Last Airbender crew (minus Sokka) are present on the island in Fortnite alongside powerful Mythic Bending abilities. These iconic characters have some special interactions, so you need to know where to find them.

Whether you’re looking to purchase a specific item, seeking some bending guidance, or just after the fun dialogue, here are all of the special Avatar Fortnite NPC locations for the Elements event.

All Fortnite Avatar NPC locations

There are four special NPCs included in Fortnite’s Avatar Elements event, all of which have a couple of goods you can buy and special dialogue for fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender show. Unlike most other NPCs in Chapter Five, season two, these four cannot be hired.

All four NPCs can be found at four specific Elemental Shrines around the map.

Icon Name Location Aang Air Elemental Shrine near Grand Glacier Katara Water Elemental Shrine near Grand Glacier Toph Earth Elemental Shrine near Pleasant Piazza Zuko Fire Elemental Shrine near Rebel’s Roost

Aang Fortnite location

He’s probably trying to go penguin sledding. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Aang can be found at the Air Elemental Shrine located just north of Grand Glacier up on top of a snowy mountain. This location can be pretty tough to reach if you don’t head there straight out of the Battle Bus, so consider grabbing Mythic Airbending to make your journey easier or pick it up after visiting this spot.

The young Avatar has the following items for sale.

Two Flowberries for 60 gold bars.

for 60 gold bars. Two Shockwave Grenades for 200 gold bars.

Katara Fortnite location

She asks if you’ve seen her brother Sokka, which makes me miss him even more. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

The fierce, hard-working Waterbender Katara is in a frozen Water Elemental Shrine near the far east edge of the map to the northeast of Mount Olympus and south of Grand Glacier. This shrine blends in with the environment quite well as it’s made out of ice rather than water, so make sure you don’t accidentally overlook it. You can always find Mythic Waterbending at this location.

Katara has the following goods available for purchase.

One FlowBerry Fizz for 175 gold bars.

for 175 gold bars. One Patch Up for 100 gold bars.

Toph Fortnite location

The blind bandit strikes again. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

The blind Earthbending prodigy Toph is hanging around an Earthbending Elemental Shrine to the southwest of Pleasant Piazza. This shrine is sitting on top of a small mountain and always has Mythic Earthbending available for you to collect.

Toph has the following items for sale.

Two Shield Bubble Jr. for 120 gold bars.

for 120 gold bars. Two Chug Splashes for 120 gold bars.

Zuko Fortnite location

Someone needs to tell Iroh to get Zuko some calming tea. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

The always-moody prince of the Fire Nation Zuko is sulking near the Fire Elemental Shrine at the very edge of the map to the north of Rebel’s Roost. Be sure to grab Mythic Firebending while you’re there since it’s always found in the chest here and you can use it to dominate the battlefield.

He has the following assets available for purchase.

Three Shield Breaker EMPs for 150 gold bars.

for 150 gold bars. Two Cluster Clingers for 200 gold bars.

