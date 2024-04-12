How to visit an Elemental Shrine in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2: Elemental Shrine locations

Fortnite collabs keep getting more and more fun with each addition, and Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Elements collaboration isn’t the exception.

Recommended Videos

Besides offering a chance to grab Avatar skins, cosmetics, and gliders through the Elements battle pass, Fortnite also lets you wreak havoc with the four elements. Just like Avatar wields fire, wind, earth, and water to his will, you now have the chance to bend them using special mythic weapons. Though you can get these weapons on regular chests and enemy drops, the best way to secure one is through elemental shrines. Here’s where you can find every elemental shrine in Fortnite.

All Elemental Shrine locations in Fortnite

All the elements. Image by Dot Esports

Above is every location where you can find an Elemental Shrine in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two during the Elemental collab. Here’s how what you can find and how you can identify each shrine:

Water Shrine: These temples are baby blue and white. If you interact with the book inside, you can get two Mythic Waterbending items.

These temples are baby blue and white. If you interact with the book inside, you can get two Mythic Waterbending items. Fire Shrine: These temples are red and yellow. If you interact with the book inside, you can get two Mythic Firebending items.

These temples are red and yellow. If you interact with the book inside, you can get two Mythic Firebending items. Earth Shrine: These temples are vivid green and brown. If you interact with the book inside, you can get two Mythic Earthbending items.

These temples are vivid green and brown. If you interact with the book inside, you can get two Mythic Earthbending items. Air Shrine: These temples are light, pale green. If you interact with the book inside, you can get two Mythic Airbending items.

Water Shrine locations

Korra’s Mythic. Image by Dot Esports

Here’s every location where you can find an Elemental Shrine in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two during the Elemental collab:

Northwest of Classy Courts, near the hill with the tall house.

Southeast of Grand Glacier and northeast of Mount Olympus.

Fire Shrine locations

Zuko, is that you? Image by Dot Esports

Here’s every location where you can find a Fire Shrine in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two during the Elemental collab:

North of Rebel’s Roost, on the very northwest corner of the map.

On a hill southeast of Snooty Steppes, near Marigold’s mansion.

Earth Shrine locations

Show ’em, Toph. Image by Dot Esports

Here’s every location where you can find an Earth Shrine in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two during the Elemental collab:

West of Pleasant Piazza, on a cliff overlooking the vineyards.

East of Restored Reeles and southwest of Reckless Railways. This shrine is right at the center of the lake.

Wind Shrine locations

Blow them off. Image by Dot Esports

Here’s every location where you can find a Wind Shrine in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two during the Elemental collab:

North of Gland Glacier, near the sphere where you would find Aang.

Northeast of Brawler’s Battleground, the area where you would fight Ares.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more