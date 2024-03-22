How to get the Ares skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

The menacing god of war Ares is one of the key players in Fortnite’s epic mythology-based season. He hangs around Brawler’s Battleground and is always ready for a fight, but you might be wondering how to become the god of war yourself.

Unlocking most of the characters you’re after in Fortnite is a pretty straightforward process, as they’re usually either in the battle pass or in the Item Shop, but Ares is a bit of a unique exception. If you want to add him to your collection, here’s what you need to know about getting the Ares skin in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Is there an Ares skin in Fortnite?

He’s currently the most elusive Olympian of all. Image via Epic Games

There is an Ares skin in Fortnite, but unlike most of the other Olympians, he’s not part of the battle pass. Ares is the only Olympian Boss not featured on the battle pass, and he’s also the only one you can find and fight but not unlock the skin for—yet.

How do you get the Ares skin in Fortnite?

To obtain the Ares skin, you have to purchase the April 2024 Fortnite Crew Pack which requires you to subscribe to the Fortnite Crew membership. Epic Games shared that Ares was part of this pack on March 7 in a blog post about Chapter Five, season two.

You can see his skin in Fortnite if you choose to fight him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ares is a Crew Pack-exclusive skin, which means you can only obtain him if you get this pack. There’s a chance he may return in later Crew Packs after his debut in April, but there’s no guarantee for this, meaning you should get him during April if you want to ensure you unlock him.

When will the Ares Fortnite skin be released?

Based on usual release patterns, the April 2024 Crew Pack with the Ares skin is expected to launch at 6pm CT on March 30. And as long as you purchase this pack between March 1 and April 30, you will gain access to the Ares skin permanently.

In addition to the Ares skin, purchasing this pack for $11.99 also grants you:

Some kind of accessory items to go with Ares (Including items like a Pickaxe, Glider, Backbling, Emote, and Wrap)

1,000 V-Bucks

The active Battle Pass

Legacy Styles (for each new month you’re subscribed)

Rocket Pass Premium

Now that you know how to obtain Ares, you might be looking for even more skins to add to your collection. Some other skins from this season that are also a bit complex to get include the latest version of Midas and the iconic Avatar Korra.

