How to get the Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Midas finally graces Fortnite with his golden touch again in Chapter Five, season two, and Epic Games didn’t miss the chance to make a big show out of it.

Fortnite v29.01 has been aptly named the Rise of Midas because he seems more than ready to take on vengeance with the gods. The arrival of King Midas also brings a new game mode, The Floor is Lava, a new questline, a cup, and a bunch of cosmetics. But most importantly, the man himself’s skin will be back in the game, turning everything gold as soon as you touch it. Since it’s not included in this season’s battle pass, here’s how to get it.

How to unlock the Midas skin in Fortnite

Finally free. Image by Epic Games

The only way to get the Ascendant Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is through the Item Shop.

Ascendant Midas skin is available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting March 26 at 7pm CT. The bundle comes with The Golden Touch Pickaxe and the Golden King’s Cape Back Bling to make you feel like royalty.

There’s a Midas-related questline available in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two available until April 2, 2024, at 7am CT, named Rise of Midas. This questline consists of five chapters: Midas Rises (starts March 19), Et Tu, Brutus? (starts March 20), Jules vs. The Golden Touch (starts March 25), Myths of Midas (starts March 27), and The Great Marigold Yacht Heist (starts March 28). Despite this, the rewards for completing this questline before it’s removed include the Cerberus Medallion Spray, the Rose of Avarice Back Bling, and the Queen in Gold Glider, but not Ascendant Midas skin.

The price for the Ascendant Midas skin hasn’t been revealed yet, but if previous new skin prices are any indication, we can expect it to cost around 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks.

