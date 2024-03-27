How to collect Olympian Powers, Mythic weapons, or Aspects of the Gods in a single Fortnite match

Once in a while, Fortnite comes out with daunting quests that may seem almost impossible to complete. But there’s always a simple way to get the job done.

One of the Fortnite Chapter Five, season two weekly quests requires players to “collect the Olympian Powers, Mythic weapons, or Aspects of the Gods in a single match.” The most challenging way of dealing with this quest would be to visit one of the Greek Gods on the map and defeat one of them to obtain the Mythic weapon and Aspect of the God.

While the challenge says you need to collect all three items in a single match, it also counts if you pick up three different Olympian Powers through chests. What that means is you can take the easy way out and open any three of the Underworld Chests on the map to complete the quest.

We’ll go over both methods to complete the quest below, so you can decide the path you’d like to adopt to finish the quest.

Where are the Olympian Powers, Mythic weapons, and Aspects of the Gods in Fortnite?

Location of Greek God Bosses on the Fortnite map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s start with the tougher way to complete the quest, which is also the fastest way to complete it. Choose any of the four Greek bosses in Fortnite—Cerberus, Zeus, Ares, or Hades—and drop in their locations: Grim Gate, Mount Olympus, Brawler’s Battleground, or the Underworld, respectively. Once you reach the spot, you’ll have to loot the place, fight enemies, and then challenge the boss.

After that, defeat the boss, and collect the Aspect of the God and the Mythic weapon from them. Then, go to any nearby God Chest and collect the Olympian Power by simply opening the chest.

For the easier method, players can simply open any three Underworld/God Chests that should have a guaranteed Olympian power in them to complete the quest. You can follow our guide to learn the exact locations of these chests in Fortnite.

God Chests in Fortnite always have Olympian power in them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon completion of the quest, players can earn 10,000 XP for leveling up their battle pass.

