How to open 6 Chakras in Fortnite Avatar Elements

It takes patience and hard work.
The primary goal of the Avatar Elements event in Fortnite is to open six Chakras. You earn some pretty special rewards for navigating through this process, but you might be unsure how to actually progress through opening them since it can seem tricky.

You certainly don’t want to miss out on the Avatar Elements rewards regardless of whether you’re on the free or paid track, so here’s how to open six Chakras in the Avatar Elements Fortnite event.

How to collect six Chakras in Fortnite

The Avatar Elements Fortnite event.
Your progress is displayed in the top right corner of the event page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open all six Chakras in the Fortnite Avatar Elements event, you need to complete four of the quests within each of the six Chakra quest series. These quest series will be slowly released over a couple of weeks, which means you need to regularly return to Fortnite to work on them.

Every Chakra quest series has six quests you can tackle, but the Chakra associated with it is unlocked as soon as you finish four of them. You can earn more Chi to progress through the Avatar Elements event faster if you complete all quests, though, so it’s best to tackle them all if you want all rewards.

All of the Chakra quest series you need to navigate through to open six Chakras in the event and how long you have to complete each one is as follows.

  • Water Chakra quests – Available from April 12 to May 3.
  • Earth Chakra quests – Available from April 15 to May 3.
  • Fire Chakra quests – Available from April 18 to May 3.
  • Air Chakra quests – Available from April 22 to May 3.
  • Light Chakra quests – Available from April 25 to May 3.
  • Sound Chakra quests – Available from April 25 to May 3.

Some quests in this series are decently easy, but others like collecting cabbages and visiting an Elemental Shrine can be more difficult. You also need to harness the power of all types of bending for these quests, including Mythic Firebending, Mythic Airbending, Mythic Waterbending, and Mythic Earthbending.

Once you have all of the quests within each Chakra series complete, you then get the Appa Glider as your grand prize. This is the only way to get Aang’s friendly flying bison as a Glider, so you have to get all six Chakras if you want the ultimate reward in the Avatar Elements event.

Where is Coastal Columns in Fortnite?
Aang on an Airbending ball in front of Coastal Columns in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where is Coastal Columns in Fortnite?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 16, 2024
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 16, 2024
All Earth Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Toph Earthbending next to the Earth symbol in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Earth Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 15, 2024
