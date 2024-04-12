How to get Chakras and Chi in Fortnite

Team Avatar has arrived in Fortnite, and so has the Elements event and battle pass, with two tracks full of rewards for players to earn. To unlock the various rewards, players will need to earn both Chakras and Chi.

There’s no need to go on a spiritual journey to unlock Chakras and Chi in Fortnite, you just need to focus on the special Elements event quests.

How to get Chi in Fortnite

Chi is unlocked in Fortnite by completing Elements quests during the special event, which ends on Friday, May 3. From the main menu, you can view the Elements quests by going through the Avatar icon, or going to the Quests page.

Water tribe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Chi quests fall under a specific Chakra category. At the time of writing, at the beginning of the Elements event, there’s only one active Chakra with six Chi quests: the Water Chakra. Each of these Chi quests awards 350 Chi:

Visit an Elemental Shrine

Deal 1,000 points of damage with waterbending

Land on water from the bus twice

Receive 25 points of passive healing with waterbending by entering water

Destroy a cabbage cart

Restore 500 points of shields

By earning Chi, players can unlock tiers of rewards from one or both of the Elements event reward paths. The next set of Chi quests, under the Earth Chakra category, will become available around 8am CT on Monday, April 15. There’s also a single-five stage discovery quest that rewards Chi for earning XP on Creator Made Islands.

How to get Chakras in Fortnite

Yip yip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earning and opening six Chakras is needed to unlock what might be the most desired reward of the event, the Appa Glider.

To open the Water Chakra first, you’ll need to complete four of the six Water Chakra quests listed above. Because all the Chakras and Chi quests have not released yet, player won’t be able to earn and open six Chakras until later on in the event.

