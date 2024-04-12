How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Avatar event in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two has arrived, and with it, many new missions ask you to complete absurd challenges to level up the Avatar battle pass and unlock unique rewards.

One of these challenges harkens back to a running gag in Avatar: The Last Airbender Show, where you must destroy cabbage carts to earn 350 Elemental Cycle points. So, where are they?

Cabbage cart location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

There they are! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cabbage carts are located on the track tracks northwest of Mount Olympus. Where the train goes into a tunnel, there’s a cabbage cart at the west entrance.

When you come across it, you must be the first person to destroy it before anyone else. There are many more cabbage carts, but this location seems the easiest and least populated. I’ve landed there six times and have not seen a single person.

After destroying the cart, you can complete the other, more time-consuming ones and find all the different Avatar-themed landmarks added to the map. Thanks to the new Mythic weapons, you can also take a swing at being a Fire or Earth Bender.

The cabbage quest is part of the Water section of the event’s unique missions, with more coming in a couple of days when Earth Charka missions become available.

