How to get the Appa Glider in Fortnite

My flying, six-legged dog.
Published: Apr 12, 2024 10:26 am

The Appa Glider is here. Now all that’s left is to get your hands on it in Fortnite.

After the Korra glider controversy, all eyes are on the Appa Glider in Fortnite. But even if you’re not in it for the drama, you can’t deny this is one of the coolest-looking gliders to ever have graced this game. Regardless of whether you grab onto Appa’s legs or climb on their back, unlocking the Appa Glider is bound to be a thrilling experience, especially if you’ve already found Aang. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Appa Glider in the Fortnite Elements collab.

How to unlock the Appa Glider in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

appa glider in battle pass FN
Can’t wait to get this glider. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Appa Glider, complete quests from the Avatar The Last Airbender collab to collect all six Chakras in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

At the moment, you can only access the Water Chakra quests. You can find them in the Quests section of the Fortnite lobby, under the Elements: Bring balance to the world tab.

  • On April 12, the Water Chakra quests became available. Complete this set of quests to open the Water Chakra (1)
  • On April 15 at 8am CT, the Earth Chakra quests will go live. Complete this set of quests to open the Earth Chakra (2)
  • On April 18 at 8am CT, the Fire Chakra quests will go live. Complete this set of quests to open the Fire Chakra (3)
  • On April 22 at 8am CT, the Air Chakra quests will go live. Complete this set of quests to open the Air Chakra (4)
  • On April 25 at 8am CT, the Light Chakra and Sound Chakra quests will go live. Complete these sets of quests to open the Light and Sound Chakras (5 and 6).

Every time you complete a set of elemental Chakra quests, you open one Chakra. By the time you complete all six of them after April 25, you unlock the Appa Glider in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

