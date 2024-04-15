How to collect cabbages in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

The Cabbage Merchant is an iconic character in the Avatar universe, and he’s also taking over many of the quests during the Avatar Elements Fortnite event. One of the tasks associated with him is collecting cabbages.

The process for acquiring this vegetable looks a bit different than you might expect, which can make earning the Chi you’re after for the Fortnite event a bit tricky. Here’s how to collect cabbages in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to collect cabbages in Fortnite

Just gather the cabbages and you’re ready to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To collect cabbages in Fortnite, you need to find Cabbage Carts around the map, so you can then destroy them and pick cabbages up. To complete this Earth Chakra quest, you need to pick up a total of three cabbages.

Each time you destroy a Cabbage Cart, a few cabbages spawn on the ground, similar to how opening Produce Boxes spawns random food items you can grab. You then need to approach the cabbages and select the gather option to collect them for the quest.

Every time I’ve broken a Cabbage Cart in Fortnite, there have been more than three cabbages available to gather. Because of this, you should only need to find and interact with just one Cabbage Cart to get this quest done. You may have to travel to more than one if another player has already taken the cabbages, though, so it’s a good idea to jump straight out of the Battle Bus with one of the Cabbage Cart locations already in mind.

This task is easy enough once you find a Cabbage Cart to visit since all you need to do is gather three cabbages once you find one. There are a decent amount of them which makes it fairly easy to come across one while naturally playing, but you can also purposefully travel to one of the following locations if you want to complete this quest straight away.

You can find Cabbage Carts almost anywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Collecting cabbages for the Earth Chakra quest earns you 300 Chi, which means you’re one step closer to earning the Appa Glider in the Avatar Elements event. There’s still a lot of work to be done though, so you might consider visiting the Avatar Elements NPCs for guidance or working on mastering Mythic Firebending for the next series of Chakra quests.

