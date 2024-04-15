All Earth Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements

The Avatar Elements Fortnite event has an array of epic rewards you can earn, ranging from the flying bison Appa glider to Avatar state Aang. But to claim them all, you have to complete many tasks, including the Earth Chakra quests.

Navigating through these quests is essential for unlocking Chakras and gaining Chi in the event, so you have to figure out how to tackle them all if you want to claim the rewards you can get. Here are all of the Earth Chakra quests in the Fortnite Avatar Elements event and how to complete them.

All Fortnite Earth Chakra quests in Avatar Elements event

Channel your inner Toph for these ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Earth Chakra series includes six quests for you to tackle after the Water Chakra quests.

Land at an Elemental Shrine from the bus.

Travel distance while sliding.

Destroy stone structures.

Visit Mount Olympus and Coastal Columns.

Collect cabbages.

Use Rock Wall and hit an opponent with Throw Rock.

How to land at an Elemental Shrine from the bus in Fortnite

To land at an Elemental Shrine from the bus, you need to jump out of the Battle Bus and head straight for one of the Elemental Shrines you can visit. There are two shrines to go with each element which means there are a total of eight you can visit to finish this quest.

Four of these Elemental Shrines also have Avatar Elements NPCs you can interact with. All of the Elemental Shrines you can visit are as follows.

Air Elemental Shrine north of Grand Glacier.

north of Grand Glacier. Air Elemental Shrine north of Brawler’s Battleground.

north of Brawler’s Battleground. Fire Elemental Shrine north of Rebel’s Roost.

north of Rebel’s Roost. Fire Elemental Shrine east of Snooty Steppes.

east of Snooty Steppes. Water Elemental Shrine south of Classy Courts.

south of Classy Courts. Water Elemental Shrine east of Grand Glacier.

east of Grand Glacier. Earth Elemental Shrine south of Pleasant Piazza.

south of Pleasant Piazza. Earth Elemental Shrine east of Restored Reels.

You’ve got lots of options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to travel distance while sliding in Fortnite

To travel distance while sliding, you just need to press the crouch button while running. The exact button varies by platform and might be different if you have changed your keys, but you can easily check what you need to press by visiting the controls section in settings.

If you haven’t changed your controls, then here are the buttons you can press to get sliding.

On PC, press Ctrl.

On PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, press the right control stick.

On Mobile, press the icon near the top right corner right above the jump button. This icon is a crouched player holding a gun.

How to destroy stone structures in Fortnite

You can destroy stone structures using any method of destruction you prefer, but making use of the Avatar Mythics makes the process go pretty fast, especially when you use either Mythic Firebending or Mythic Earthbending.

There are stone structures all around the map, so you can tackle this quest anywhere. If you don’t know where to look though, consider visiting any of the Greek mythology-themed locations like Mount Olympus or Restored Reels since these are ancient areas primarily composed of stone with plenty of structures you can destroy.

How to visit Mount Olympus and Coastal Columns in Fortnite

All you have to do to finish the visit Mount Olympus and Coastal Columns quest is travel to both locations. This is the easiest quest in the Earth Chakra series since it only involves making sure you make a stop at both spots.

Mount Olympus is located near the very south corner of the map and is also north of Brawler’s Battleground where you can fight Ares for an Aspect of the Gods.

is located near the very south corner of the map and is also north of Brawler’s Battleground where you can fight Ares for an Aspect of the Gods. Coastal Columns is to the west of Pleasant Piazza near the very left edge of the map.

They’re decently far apart, so you might not be able to visit both in one match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to collect cabbages in Fortnite

The trickiest task in the Earth Chakra quest series is to collect cabbages, but all you actually need to do for this one is visit a Cabbage Cart location and gather a total of three cabbages from a destroyed cart. It sounds a lot more difficult than it is.

How to use Rock Wall and hit an opponent with Throw Rock in Fortnite

You can use Rock Wall and an opponent with Throw Rock using Mythic Earthbending. Both moves are the key abilities associated with this Mythic item which means you need to have this in your inventory to tackle the quest.

Time to deal some brutal Earthbending damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throw Rock is the basic attack you can use while Rock Wall has a cooldown period. The buttons you need to press to use each one are displayed near the left edge of the screen above your health bar as long as you have Mythic Earthbending equipped.

