All Water Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements

If you want to claim the rewards featured in the Fortnite Avatar Elements event, you need to work on gaining Chi to unlock Chakras. This is done by tackling tasks like those in the Water Chakra quest series.

There are lots of epic rewards you can earn ranging from Aang himself to the flying bison Appa Glider, so you need to start working through these quests as soon as you can if you want to claim them all. Here are all of the Water Chakra quests in Fortnite‘s Avatar Elements event and how to complete them.

All Fortnite Water Chakra quests in Avatar Elements event

Your focus is Waterbending for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six quests in the Water Chakra category for the Fortnite Avatar Elements event, all of which help you progress through the Avatar Elements battle pass.

Visit an Elemental Shrine.

Deal damage to opponents with Waterbending.

Land on water from the bus.

Receive passive healing with Waterbending by entering water.

Destroy a cabbage cart.

Restore shields.

How to visit an Elemental Shrine in Fortnite

To visit an Elemental Shrine, you have to travel to one of the following eight locations.

Fire Elemental Shrine north of Rebel’s Roost.

north of Rebel’s Roost. Fire Elemental Shrine slightly east of Snooty Steppes.

slightly east of Snooty Steppes. Earth Elemental Shrine south of Pleasant Piazza.

south of Pleasant Piazza. Earth Elemental Shrine east of Restored Reels.

east of Restored Reels. Water Elemental Shrine slightly south of Classy Courts.

slightly south of Classy Courts. Water Elemental Shrine east of Grand Glacier.

east of Grand Glacier. Air Elemental Shrine north of Grand Glacier.

north of Grand Glacier. Air Elemental Shrine slightly north of Brawler’s Battleground.

There are eight Elemental Shrines you can visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to deal damage to opponents with Waterbending in Fortnite

You can deal damage using Mythic Waterbending by finding this item and using it as a weapon to fight other players. A total of 1,000 damage against other players has to be dealt with this item for the quest to be marked as complete.

How to land on water from the bus in Fortnite

When you exit the Battle Bus, aim for any body of water around the map and land in it to finish this quest. You can pick any location you desire, ranging from the ocean around the outer edges of the map to the inner lakes or rivers found running throughout it.

How to receive passive healing with Waterbending by entering water in Fortnite

Mythic Waterbending provides passive healing when you enter the water, so whenever you’re in need of a free health boost, head into the water with this Mythic item to complete the quest. You have to have some health missing to complete this task, but if you don’t want to risk losing a fight, you can try taking some fall damage to knock out just a bit of your health so you can heal.

Hop in some water and you’ll start healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to destroy a cabbage cart in Fortnite

Cabbage carts can be found all around the world in Fortnite, and to tackle this quest, you need to find and destroy a cabbage cart. This can be a pretty competitive task to tackle since you have to be the one to do it and other players may also be trying to complete this quest, so your best bet is trying to find one that’s not at a super popular location.

How to restore shields in Fortnite

You can restore shields by consuming quite a few different items including:

Small Shield Potions

Shield Potions

Chug Splashes

FlowBerry Fizz

FlowBerry

Shield Fish

Mushrooms

With all of these quests complete, you’re one step closer to earning that Appa Glider. All six Chakras have to be open before you can claim it, and there are many more quests to be tackled including those focused on other elements like Mythic Firebending and Mythic Earthbending.

