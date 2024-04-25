All Light Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements

The sixth and final piece of the Avatar Elements event in Fortnite is the Light Chakra quest series. This last set of quests is all you need to complete to finally get the Avatar group their loyal flying bison Appa.

The Light Chakra quests don’t have a specific theme to them as many of the past Chakra tasks did, but bending is still a crucial part of the process. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but this is the last part you have to work through, so here are all the Light Chakra quests featured in the Fortnite Avatar Elements event and how to complete them.

All Fortnite Light Chakra quests in Avatar Elements event

It’s a strange mix of tasks for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Light Chakra quest series has a total of six tasks just like all of the previous ones. You can’t see these tasks until after you have completed four Sound Chakra quests. It’s also best to tackle all Water Chakra quests, Earth Chakra quests, Fire Chakra quests, and Air Chakra quests first so you’re as prepared as possible for this set.

Visit Elemental Shrines in the same match.

Collect Bending Scrolls in different matches.

Collect fish.

Hit opponents with a melee weapon.

Eliminate opponents with different weapon types.

Receive a gift from Aang, Katara, Zuko, and Toph.

How to visit Elemental Shrines in the same match in Fortnite

You have to travel to two of the Elemental Shrines around the map within the same match to complete this task. There are eight different ones you can visit around the world, so you’ve got lots of options.

All of the Elemental Shrines you can visit are as follows.

Water Elemental Shrine south of Classy Courts.

south of Classy Courts. Water Elemental Shrine east of Grand Glacier.

east of Grand Glacier. Air Elemental Shrine north of Grand Glacier.

north of Grand Glacier. Air Elemental Shrine north of Brawler’s Battleground.

north of Brawler’s Battleground. Fire Elemental Shrine north of Rebel’s Roost.

north of Rebel’s Roost. Fire Elemental Shrine east of Snooty Steppes.

east of Snooty Steppes. Earth Elemental Shrine south of Pleasant Piazza.

south of Pleasant Piazza. Earth Elemental Shrine east of Restored Reels.

It’s easy to get to one no matter where you land. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to collect Bending Scrolls in different matches in Fortnite

A total of four Bending Scrolls must be collected over the course of different matches for this quest. Since you already have to visit Elemental Shrines for the previous task, there’s a good chance you’ll naturally work on this quest as you do since there are Bending Scrolls you can grab at every location.

Any of the four bending types count for this quest, which means you can collect Mythic Firebending, Mythic Earthbending, Mythic Airbending, or Mythic Waterbending.

How to collect fish in Fortnite

To collect fish, you can either go fishing or find some in boxes around the map. I’ve only found them in boxes a couple of times, though, so fishing is the easiest method to choose.

There are fishing spots all around the map, but if you don’t know where to check, just look for a small body of water around the map like a lake with some fishing rods you can use nearby. A good spot to try is the island with the Earthbending Shrine right in the middle of the map where there’s a bucket of fishing rods and plenty of fishable water all around. This is also the same spot you need to visit for Cerberus’ on a grassy island in the center of everything clue if you’re working on Cerberus’ Snapshot quests too.

Go fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to hit opponents with a melee weapon in Fortnite

To hit enemies with a melee weapon, strike a total of four different foes with your Pickaxe. I recommend doing this on NPCs around the map rather than players since it will be tough to survive a battle with real players using only your pickaxe.

You can fight the Avatar Elements NPCs, regular hireable NPCs, and any others you come across.

How to eliminate opponents with different weapon types in Fortnite

You have to kill four different enemies using four unique types of weapons for this task. Since this is part of the Avatar event, you’re meant to use each of the four elements, but any weapons work as long as you take out a total of four opponents with four different tools.

How to receive a gift from Aang, Katara, Zuko, and Toph in Fortnite

By talking with any of the Avatar NPCs, you automatically receive a gift from them. This means all you have to do for this task is visit each of the Avatar NPC locations and converse with them once you’re there.

All four characters have some pretty great dialogue to share with you. Image via Epic Games

Once you complete four of these quests, you can officially unlock the Appa Glider since you should now have opened six Chakras. This is also the end of the entire Avatar battle pass, so you should now have enough Chi to claim all the rewards.

