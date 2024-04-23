All Cerberus’ Snapshot quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Snapshot quests are fundamental for advancing the main Fortnite storyline and discovering new secrets. They’re also a great way to easily earn tons of XP, which means you want to tackle all of them, including Cerberus’ Snapshot quests.

There are many different types of important tasks you can complete, which means you may overlook these, but they’re easy enough to get done once you figure out what’s being asked of you and are worth the effort. Here are all of the Cerberus’ Snapshot quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

How to complete all Cerberus’ Snapshot quests in Fortnite

You’ve got some work to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine official quests to tackle in the Cerberus’ Snapshot quest series, but there are a couple of extra steps that are sort of mini-quests alongside them and one entirely optional task. Cerberus essentially sends you on a scavenger hunt for an Artifact throughout all of these quests.

Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Cerberus.

Eliminate anything to see if they took the Artifact.

Did I leave it under the Windmill with a view of the Styx? Dig up the Artifact by The Other Windmill.

Maybe on a grassy island in the center of everything? Dig up the Artifact on the island.

I left it near snow, where people bury yummy bones too… Dig up the Artifact by the Cemetery.

Defeat Zeus and Ares (Optional).

Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Hades.

Defeat Cerberus to gain his tracking abilities.

Follow the scent of and collect the Artifact.

Return the Artifact to Cerberus’ Dog House.

Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Cerberus in Fortnite

You can speak with Cerberus by visiting any of the four Scrying Pools located around the map. The locations of all four Scrying Pools are as follows.

Slightly northwest of The Underworld area.

West of Pleasant Piazza.

Northwest of Reckless Railways.

In Mount Olympus.

Pick whichever one is near where you want to land. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eliminate anything to see if they took the Artifact in Fortnite

To eliminate anything to see if they took the Artifact, you need to take out a total of 20 entities in Fortnite. This includes other players, animals, and NPCs, which means you have lots of options. This is the overall most time-consuming part of the quest since you have to eliminate many entities before you can move on.

Dig up the Artifact by The Other Windmill in Fortnite

Venture to The Other Windmill, which is just north of Grim Gate, for Cerberus’ Did I leave it under the Windmill with a view of the Styx? mini-quest to change into Dig up the Artifact by The Other Windmill.

Approach the glowing spot right by the rock near the windmill to check if the Artifact is there. Unfortunately for players, Cerberus is wrong about this one, so you now have to set out to the next location.

Dig up the Artifact on the Island in Fortnite

Head to the lake just east of Restored Reels for the Maybe on a grassy island in the center of everything? quest to switch to Dig up the Artifact on the Island as you approach the center of the region. There’s a massive island that has an Earth Elemental Shrine sitting on it, but you want to head past this one for the smaller island sitting right behind it.

Approach the glowing spot on the small island to interact with it and dig for the Artifact. Cerberus was wrong about this spot too, so it’s off to the next location.

You’re on a wild goose chase at this point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dig up the Artifact by the Cemetery in Fortnite

Proceed up north of Reckless Railways to the Cemetery area. As soon as you enter the area, the I left it near snow, where people bury yummy bones too… mini task changes into Dig up the Artifact by the Cemetery.

From inside the Cemetery, head east and hop over the fence. The glowing spot you need to dig up is right on the other side near some trees facing the snowy mountains. Once you dig up this spot, you’ll find a Dog Toy.

Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Hades in Fortnite

All you have to do for this one is visit one of the four Scrying Pools around the map to converse with Hades. Hades asks you to fight Cerberus, so this is the next task you have to tackle.

Defeat Cerberus to gain his tracking abilities in Fortnite

Head to Grim Gate where you can activate the Altar to fight the Olympian Boss version of Cerberus. You earn an Aspect of the Gods and Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun once you defeat him and you can progress to the next Snapshot quest.

Start the battle by interacting with the Altar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the scent of and collect the Artifact in Fortnite

Head to Pleasant Piazza and follow the yellow puffs of smoke that appear around the map to track the scent of the Artifact. Each time you walk into one, it disappears and another one is added just in front of it. All of them are also marked with a tiny white exclamation point icon, which makes them even easier to spot.

Continue to walk into all the yellow puffs of smoke until you reach the Artifact inside a building. This artifact is a massive Tennis Ball sitting on top of a fridge and microwave. Grab the Artifact and move on to the final stage of this quest series.

Return the Artifact to Cerberus’ Dog House in Fortnite

Visit Grim Gate to return the Artifact to Cerberus’ Dog House. On the right side of this region, there’s a small pedestal you can insert the Artifact into that’s marked with a white exclamation point as soon as you enter the area.

Once all of the tasks are done, return to any Scrying Pool to speak with the Oracle and claim your Cerberus Insignia Spray. You also warned a total of 100,000 XP throughout all of the quests, so your efforts were certainly worth it.

