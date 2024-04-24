The Artifact Cerberus needs in Fortnite.
How to follow the scent of and collect the Artifact in Fortnite

Follow the stink.
The grand finale of Cerberus’ Snapshot quests has you finally locating the Artifact you’ve been hunting for the entire time. But in keeping with the theme of all the other quests, you have to embark on one last scavenger hunt where you follow the scent of and collect the Artifact.

Like most of the other quests in this series, this one can be tricky if you don’t know where to start but becomes a lot more doable after you figure out what it’s referring to. Here’s how to follow the scent of and collect the Artifact in Fortnite.

Where can you follow the scent of the Artifact in Fortnite?

Pleasant Piazza marked on the map in Fortnite.
It’s a popular spot, so make sure you’re always looking for enemy players. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Artifact Cerberus needs is hidden at Pleasant Piazza, so the first step to finding and collecting it is to travel to this location. Pleasant Piazza is located near the southwest region of the map right below Grim Gate.

Before you venture to this spot, make sure you’re already done with the previous Cerberus’ Snapshot quests. You can’t track the real Artifact down until you’ve first embarked on his scavenger hunt to all the wrong places, including near snow, where people bury yummy bones too, a grassy island in the center of everything, and under the windmill with a view of the Styx.

How to follow the scent of the Artifact in Fortnite

Once you arrive at Pleasant Piazza, you can follow the scent of the Artifact by tracking a series of stinky yellow puffs of smoke. Start by heading to the middle of the region where the first yellow puff of smoke is marked with an exclamation point.

A puff of yellow smoke on the ground in Fortnite.
Time to follow the tracks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to collect the Artifact in Fortnite

To follow the scent of and collect the Artifact, all you have to do is keep walking through the yellow puffs of smoke as they appear until you reach the room the Artifact is hidden in. Pleasant Piazza is decently big, which means you can easily get turned around and lose your way, so here is the exact path you need to follow to finally get that Artifact.

  • Start at the puff of smoke near the top of the stairs in the middle of the region.
The player running toward the marked stairs in Fortnite.
Down the stairs you go. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
  • Head down the stairs
  • Make a left at the bottom of the stairs.
  • Walk forward slightly.
  • Turn right.
  • Look for the door to your right, which is tucked away behind a stone archway.
The player approaching the marked door in Fortnite.
This door can be easy to miss, so make sure you head the right way. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
  • Head inside this door.
  • Hop over the counter.
  • Proceed through the green door.
  • Grab the Artifact from on top of the fridge and microwave.
The player running near the counter and marked door in Fortnite.
All this work for just a regular ball? Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Artifact you were after all this time turns out to be a massive green tennis ball. With this item collected, you can now move on to the next phase in this quest series, which is returning this precious item to Cerberus. After that, all that’s left is to chat with the Oracle at a Scrying Pool and you’re officially done with the entire Snapshot.

