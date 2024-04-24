Cereberus Snapshots quests Red Windmill location in Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Where is ‘under the windmill with a view of the Styx’ in Fortnite?

Cerberus’ "artifact" is probably something we should have expected it to be.
Cerberus, the three-headed dog in Fortnite, has many strengths, but remembering the location of his artifact is not among them. Players will need to find a view of the Styx from under a windmill to complete his quests.

In one of the quests of Cerberus’ snapshots, the NPC will give you vague cryptic clues such as “Under the Windmill with a View of the Styx” to help him discover the artifact. While the instruction isn’t obvious to pinpoint the actual location, if you don’t recover these artifacts, Cerberus tells you that he’ll let Zeus know about that—something nobody wants. 

Here’s a Fortnite guide to help you locate the area to find one of the artifacts to continue the quests.

“Did I Leave it Under the Windmill with a View of the Styx” Fortnite clue location

Fortnite map showing the location of Red Windmill for the quests.
The Red Windmill is situated on a hill north of Grim Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

By his vague directions, the Windmill is situated over a hill facing the River of Styx and north of Grim Gate, which is a major point of interest. You can either jump directly from the battle bus to get there, or find the Windmill from far away on the map. The Red Windmill was also one of the spots to complete Avatar’s Airbending quests.

Beware of enemies landing at the spot to complete the same quests. We’d recommend you land on the house situated to the left of the Windmill and then make your way to the site to recover the artifact in Fortnite

How to dig up the Artifact by the Windmill in Fortnite

Location for digging for Fortnite Quest
Here is exact spot you need to dig to recover the artifact near the Windmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

After reaching the spot shown on the map above, use your pickaxe to dig at the shining site located left of the Red Windmill behind a small black rock. After excavating the area, you should be able to recover the artifact, which is not what Cerberus had in mind. Regardless of that, your quest should be completed. 

Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll get 10,000 XP, which can be used to level up your battle pass as the season moves to its near completion next month. If you’re stuck at some clues, you can check our guide on finding the spot for ‘near snow, where people bury yummy bones too’ in Fortnite.

Where is 'on a grassy island in the center of everything' in Fortnite?
The grassy island Artifact for Cerberus in Fortnite.
Where is ‘on a grassy island in the center of everything’ in Fortnite?
Kacee Fay Apr 24, 2024
All item results when feeding tamed Pets in LEGO Fortnite
Wild animals can be found everywhere on the Fortnite map.
All item results when feeding tamed Pets in LEGO Fortnite
Tyler Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
How to get the Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite
An image of the Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite on a blueish background.
How to get the Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite
Lucas Lapetinahas Apr 24, 2024
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com