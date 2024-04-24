Where is ‘under the windmill with a view of the Styx’ in Fortnite?

Cerberus, the three-headed dog in Fortnite, has many strengths, but remembering the location of his artifact is not among them. Players will need to find a view of the Styx from under a windmill to complete his quests.

In one of the quests of Cerberus’ snapshots, the NPC will give you vague cryptic clues such as “Under the Windmill with a View of the Styx” to help him discover the artifact. While the instruction isn’t obvious to pinpoint the actual location, if you don’t recover these artifacts, Cerberus tells you that he’ll let Zeus know about that—something nobody wants.

Here’s a Fortnite guide to help you locate the area to find one of the artifacts to continue the quests.

“Did I Leave it Under the Windmill with a View of the Styx” Fortnite clue location

The Red Windmill is situated on a hill north of Grim Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

By his vague directions, the Windmill is situated over a hill facing the River of Styx and north of Grim Gate, which is a major point of interest. You can either jump directly from the battle bus to get there, or find the Windmill from far away on the map. The Red Windmill was also one of the spots to complete Avatar’s Airbending quests.

Beware of enemies landing at the spot to complete the same quests. We’d recommend you land on the house situated to the left of the Windmill and then make your way to the site to recover the artifact in Fortnite.

How to dig up the Artifact by the Windmill in Fortnite

Here is exact spot you need to dig to recover the artifact near the Windmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

After reaching the spot shown on the map above, use your pickaxe to dig at the shining site located left of the Red Windmill behind a small black rock. After excavating the area, you should be able to recover the artifact, which is not what Cerberus had in mind. Regardless of that, your quest should be completed.

Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll get 10,000 XP, which can be used to level up your battle pass as the season moves to its near completion next month. If you’re stuck at some clues, you can check our guide on finding the spot for ‘near snow, where people bury yummy bones too’ in Fortnite.

