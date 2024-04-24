The item Cerberus send you to look for in the snow in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

Where is ‘near snow, where people bury yummy bones too’ in Fortnite?

Cerberus has some weird tasks for you.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 11:28 am

The three-headed dog Cerberus has some strange tasks for you to complete throughout his Snapshot quests in Fortnite. This series of quests is certainly one of the most confusing as he gives you pretty odd clues like asking you to search “near snow, where people bury yummy bones too.”

Some of the clues he gives are a lot more specific, but this one is very vague, which likely has you struggling to pinpoint the right location. Once you know where he’s talking about, this quest is easy enough to do, so here’s where you need to visit for Cerberus’ near the snow, where people bury yummy bones too clue in Fortnite.

“I left it near snow, where people bury yummy bones too” Fortnite clue location

The Cemetery location marked in Fortnite.
Head to the far northeast for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Cemetery is the location near snow, where people bury yummy bones too in Fortnite. From this spot, you can see the massive snowy mountains not too far off, and since it’s a cemetery, there are bones buried beneath it, which covers both parts of Cerberus’ clue.

You can visit this spot by heading to the hill located just north of Reckless Railways right across the river. It’s considered a Landmark rather than a main POI, which means there’s no text on the map marking where it is, but you can see exactly the spot you need to venture to on the map above.

How to dig up the Artifact by the Cemetery in Fortnite

Now that you’re in the right spot, Cerberus’ task changes to ask you to find the Artifact in The Cemetery, which is actually located just outside of it. From inside The Cemetery, make your way over to the tall stone building. There’s only one building in the area, and it’s located near the top of this Landmark, so you should be able to find this spot fairly easily.

Once you’re at the building, head around to the right side of it. Here, you’ll find a metal gate you can open. Proceed through it to a small cliffside with three trees. Right in front of the tress is the pile you need to dig for the Artifact in. Hit it with your Pickaxe until it breaks and you can then claim the Artifact.

The Artifact location in The Cemetery marked in Fortnite.
The exact location you need to visit is marked above. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you have the Artifact from this spot, you can then continue working your way through all of Cerberus’ Snapshot quests. He’s got a few more cryptic and confusing clues for you, so be prepared to venture out for some more scavenger hunts.

Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.