Where is ‘near snow, where people bury yummy bones too’ in Fortnite?

The three-headed dog Cerberus has some strange tasks for you to complete throughout his Snapshot quests in Fortnite. This series of quests is certainly one of the most confusing as he gives you pretty odd clues like asking you to search “near snow, where people bury yummy bones too.”

Some of the clues he gives are a lot more specific, but this one is very vague, which likely has you struggling to pinpoint the right location. Once you know where he’s talking about, this quest is easy enough to do, so here’s where you need to visit for Cerberus’ near the snow, where people bury yummy bones too clue in Fortnite.

“I left it near snow, where people bury yummy bones too” Fortnite clue location

Head to the far northeast for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

The Cemetery is the location near snow, where people bury yummy bones too in Fortnite. From this spot, you can see the massive snowy mountains not too far off, and since it’s a cemetery, there are bones buried beneath it, which covers both parts of Cerberus’ clue.

You can visit this spot by heading to the hill located just north of Reckless Railways right across the river. It’s considered a Landmark rather than a main POI, which means there’s no text on the map marking where it is, but you can see exactly the spot you need to venture to on the map above.

How to dig up the Artifact by the Cemetery in Fortnite

Now that you’re in the right spot, Cerberus’ task changes to ask you to find the Artifact in The Cemetery, which is actually located just outside of it. From inside The Cemetery, make your way over to the tall stone building. There’s only one building in the area, and it’s located near the top of this Landmark, so you should be able to find this spot fairly easily.

Once you’re at the building, head around to the right side of it. Here, you’ll find a metal gate you can open. Proceed through it to a small cliffside with three trees. Right in front of the tress is the pile you need to dig for the Artifact in. Hit it with your Pickaxe until it breaks and you can then claim the Artifact.

The exact location you need to visit is marked above. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once you have the Artifact from this spot, you can then continue working your way through all of Cerberus’ Snapshot quests. He’s got a few more cryptic and confusing clues for you, so be prepared to venture out for some more scavenger hunts.

