There are many iconic locations you can visit around the map in Fortnite, ranging from the main POIs to many hidden secret spots. Another type of location you may come across or be looking to explore is Landmarks.
Whether you’re trying to tackle a specific quest or just looking to venture into every location the map has to offer, you need to know about Landmarks. If you’re not sure what these are or how to find them, then here’s how to visit Landmarks in Fortnite.
What are Landmarks in Fortnite?
Landmarks are minor locations around the map in Fortnite that are not listed with text on the map. These locations are smaller than the main POIs, but they still offer enough to be considered monumental locations.
When you enter a Landmark area, text noting that it’s a Landmark is displayed right above the name of the spot you’re at. This makes finding one a bit easier as you always see this notice when you visit one.
How to complete the visit Landmarks quest in Fortnite
To complete the visit Landmarks quest in Fortnite, you need to travel to a total of five different Landmarks around the world. Most of these locations are pretty far away from one another, so I found Mythic Airbending to be super helpful for tackling this quest since it helps you get around the map incredibly fast.
If you can’t get Mythic Airbending, I recommend at least trying to get a fast car or bike to help you with this one. It’s also a lot easier when you pick Landmarks that are decently close to each other.
All Landmarks in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two
Here are all of the Landmarks present in Fortnite for Chapter Five, season two. The active Landmarks change just as the main locations do each season, so many of these will not be available to visit in later seasons.
- Coastal Comms
- Rescue Station
- The Cemetery
- Breezy Coast
- Slumberyard
- Forest Station
- Cliffside Lodge
- Pantheon Path
- Grand Station
- Catcher’s Cove
- Cloistered Castle
- Primo Pumps
- The Other Windmill
- Dumpenhausen
- Superior Summit
- Unmoored Manor
- Charon’s Crossing
- Estate Station
- Coastal Columns
- Seaside Villa
- Summit Temple
- Piney Pumps
- Riviera Station
- Lovely Lodge
- Hazy Hillside Tunnel
- The Windmill
- Lil ‘Villa
- Orchard Station
- Summit Base Camp
- Piney Lane
- Placid Pumps
- Ship It! Station
- Reclaimed Villa
- Research Rock
- Sandy Strip
- Snooty Station
- Stormy Station
- The Ol’ Mill
- Underworld Station
- Zenith Wall
A lot of Landmarks you can visit have NPCs available for hire, so consider stopping to grab one if you end up at any of the locations with them. Many of these spots are also quite close to Elemental Shrines, so you can grab some powerful Mythic Bending and work on opening all six Chakras.