There are many iconic locations you can visit around the map in Fortnite, ranging from the main POIs to many hidden secret spots. Another type of location you may come across or be looking to explore is Landmarks.

Whether you’re trying to tackle a specific quest or just looking to venture into every location the map has to offer, you need to know about Landmarks. If you’re not sure what these are or how to find them, then here’s how to visit Landmarks in Fortnite.

What are Landmarks in Fortnite?

Just look for the Landmark text. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Landmarks are minor locations around the map in Fortnite that are not listed with text on the map. These locations are smaller than the main POIs, but they still offer enough to be considered monumental locations.

When you enter a Landmark area, text noting that it’s a Landmark is displayed right above the name of the spot you’re at. This makes finding one a bit easier as you always see this notice when you visit one.

How to complete the visit Landmarks quest in Fortnite

To complete the visit Landmarks quest in Fortnite, you need to travel to a total of five different Landmarks around the world. Most of these locations are pretty far away from one another, so I found Mythic Airbending to be super helpful for tackling this quest since it helps you get around the map incredibly fast.

If you can’t get Mythic Airbending, I recommend at least trying to get a fast car or bike to help you with this one. It’s also a lot easier when you pick Landmarks that are decently close to each other.

All Landmarks in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two

Here are all of the Landmarks present in Fortnite for Chapter Five, season two. The active Landmarks change just as the main locations do each season, so many of these will not be available to visit in later seasons.

Coastal Comms

Rescue Station

The Cemetery

Breezy Coast

Slumberyard

Forest Station

Cliffside Lodge

Pantheon Path

Grand Station

Catcher’s Cove

Cloistered Castle

Primo Pumps

The Other Windmill

Dumpenhausen

Superior Summit

Unmoored Manor

Charon’s Crossing

Estate Station

Coastal Columns

There are Landmarks you can visit all around the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seaside Villa

Summit Temple

Piney Pumps

Riviera Station

Lovely Lodge

Hazy Hillside Tunnel

The Windmill

Lil ‘Villa

Orchard Station

Summit Base Camp

Piney Lane

Placid Pumps

Ship It! Station

Reclaimed Villa

Research Rock

Sandy Strip

Snooty Station

Stormy Station

The Ol’ Mill

Underworld Station

Zenith Wall

A lot of Landmarks you can visit have NPCs available for hire, so consider stopping to grab one if you end up at any of the locations with them. Many of these spots are also quite close to Elemental Shrines, so you can grab some powerful Mythic Bending and work on opening all six Chakras.

