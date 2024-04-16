Where is Coastal Columns in Fortnite?

Most of the important locations in Fortnite are marked on the map by name, which makes navigating to them as needed fairly easy. Some quests, however, ask you to travel somewhere you might be unfamiliar with and that isn’t named on the map, as is the case with Coastal Columns.

Whether you need to navigate to this spot for an important quest or you’re just on a mission to visit all the locations you can get to, you need to know where Coastal Columns is in Fortnite.

Coastal Columns Fortnite location

You have to travel pretty far to visit it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coastal Columns is located near the very west edge of the map and slightly south in Fortnite. It’s just west of Pleasant Piazza and is an ancient Greece-themed location with stone pillars, braziers, buildings, and statues.

It’s pretty different from the other structures around the area, so once you’re near it, you should be able to spot it with ease. There’s a massive buff version of Fishstick as a statue wielding a trident at this location, so you can also use this as a landmark to watch out for if you’re struggling to find it.

Depending on the path the Battle Bus takes, this location might be pretty far away. If you can’t land right at Coastal Columns, try gliding most of the way so you get there faster. You can also use Mythic Airbending to travel quicker since this item makes traversing the map a breeze.

You can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visiting Coastal Columns might be part of any random quest you get in Fortnite, but it’s also essential for tackling all of the Earth Chakra quests in the Avatar Elements event. To claim all of the rewards in this special battle pass, including the grand prize Appa Glider, you need to make your way to Coastal Columns to complete one of the Earth Chakra tasks.

If you’re looking to earn more XP in Chapter Five, season two, you might want to work on other important quests like hiring a Heavy Specialist and a Supply Specialist and collecting Mythic items. There are lots of other ways you can progress through the battle pass and the Avatar Elements event, so once you’re done visiting Coastal Columns, there’s still so much more to do.

