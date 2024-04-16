Aang on an Airbending ball in front of Coastal Columns in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

Where is Coastal Columns in Fortnite?

You might want to grab Mythic Airbending first.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 01:06 pm

Most of the important locations in Fortnite are marked on the map by name, which makes navigating to them as needed fairly easy. Some quests, however, ask you to travel somewhere you might be unfamiliar with and that isn’t named on the map, as is the case with Coastal Columns.

Recommended Videos

Whether you need to navigate to this spot for an important quest or you’re just on a mission to visit all the locations you can get to, you need to know where Coastal Columns is in Fortnite.

Coastal Columns Fortnite location

The location of Coastal Columns marked in Fortnite.
You have to travel pretty far to visit it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coastal Columns is located near the very west edge of the map and slightly south in Fortnite. It’s just west of Pleasant Piazza and is an ancient Greece-themed location with stone pillars, braziers, buildings, and statues.

It’s pretty different from the other structures around the area, so once you’re near it, you should be able to spot it with ease. There’s a massive buff version of Fishstick as a statue wielding a trident at this location, so you can also use this as a landmark to watch out for if you’re struggling to find it.

Depending on the path the Battle Bus takes, this location might be pretty far away. If you can’t land right at Coastal Columns, try gliding most of the way so you get there faster. You can also use Mythic Airbending to travel quicker since this item makes traversing the map a breeze.

Aang looking at Coastal Columns in Fortnite.
You can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visiting Coastal Columns might be part of any random quest you get in Fortnite, but it’s also essential for tackling all of the Earth Chakra quests in the Avatar Elements event. To claim all of the rewards in this special battle pass, including the grand prize Appa Glider, you need to make your way to Coastal Columns to complete one of the Earth Chakra tasks.

If you’re looking to earn more XP in Chapter Five, season two, you might want to work on other important quests like hiring a Heavy Specialist and a Supply Specialist and collecting Mythic items. There are lots of other ways you can progress through the battle pass and the Avatar Elements event, so once you’re done visiting Coastal Columns, there’s still so much more to do.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to open 6 Chakras in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Appa floating above Chakras in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to open 6 Chakras in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All Earth Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Toph Earthbending next to the Earth symbol in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Earth Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to open 6 Chakras in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Appa floating above Chakras in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to open 6 Chakras in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 16, 2024
Read Article All Earth Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Toph Earthbending next to the Earth symbol in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Earth Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 15, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.