If you’re working your way through the Myths & Mortals battle pass in Fortnite, you need to claim all the XP you can. One of the quests you can tackle for an easy 10,000 XP is to hire a Heavy Specialist and a Supply Specialist.

This quest isn’t too difficult to complete once you actually know what NPCs you’re looking for and where to find them. It’s a great way to quickly earn a ton of XP, so here’s how to hire a Heavy Specialist and a Supply Specialist in Fortnite.

How to hire a Heavy Specialist in Fortnite

The four recruits are scattered across the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hire a Heavy Specialist in Fortnite, you need to track down and recruit either Meowscles or Poseidon. Heavy Specialists are characters who specialize in explosions, dealing damage, and surviving against heavy damage.

Meowscles can be found at Lil ‘Villa to the south of Reckless Railways and east of Fencing Fields.

can be found at to the and Poseidon is hanging around the train station in the central region of Reckless Railways.

Either of these hireable NPCs count for the Heavy Specialist role, but none others do, so you have to choose one of them. Both NPCs cost 250 gold bars to add to your team.

With the quest active, both of these NPCs are pretty popular, and their respective locations are hot spots for landing. Generally, Meowscles is a safer bet and a bit easier to get to first, but this varies depending on the exact path of the Battle Bus.

How to hire a Supply Specialist in Fortnite

To hire a Supply Specialist, you need to find either Spartan Assassin or Bravo Leader and recruit them. Both characters cost 250 gold bars and regularly drop ammo or restorative items like Chug Splashes for you to use since they are Supply Specialists.

Spartan Assassin is near the DJ booth at Slumberyard to the east of Classy Courts .

is near the DJ booth at to the . Bravo Leader hangs around the very bottom region of Snooty Steppes near the vending machine located there.

Snooty Steppes tends to be pretty empty most of the time, so I usually head there to recruit Bravo Leader quite often and enlisted him easily for this quest. Both characters are generally easier to enlist than the Heavy Specialists, but keep in mind they might be more popular than usual since other players are also working on this quest.

Stock up on ammo and useful tools using a Supply Specialist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re working on getting both a Heavy Specialist and a Supply Specialist in Fortnite, you might also try to complete some other important tasks like the Aphrodite Snapshot quests. You need to find and use a Scrying Pool for a lot of these, so you can easily stop at one while you’re hunting down the NPC you’re after.

