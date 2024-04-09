All Aphrodite Snapshot quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Fortnite is all about dropping some extra XP so you can unlock all the skins, gliders, and other cosmetics in the battle pass. Still, if you truly want to level up, you have to earn it and complete all the Aphrodite Snapshot quests in Chapter Five, season two.

It’s easy to overlook Weekly, Story, and Snapshot challenges when you’re in the heat of a Battle Royale or Zero-Build match in Fortnite. That being said, if you manage to squeeze in some time in between kills to speak to a couple of NPCs, jump into the water, and pick a few Flowberry fruits, you can end the day with 160,000 XP. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete all Aphrodite Snapshot quests in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Use a Scrying Pool to speak with Aphrodite in Fortnite

Speak with Aphrodite in one of the four Scrying Pools in the Fortnite map:

West of The Underworld.

Northwest of Reckless Railways.

Southwest of Pleasant Piazza.

On Mount Olympus.

After interacting with the Scrying Pool, select Aphrodite at the top. After the cutscene, the Snapshot Challenges begin.

How to decipher the first Olympian Edict in Fortnite

Swing by Aphrodite’s home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Aphrodite’s mansion east of Snooty Steppes and look for the first Olympian Edict, a big copper coin. After interacting with it, the quest will be complete.

Collect Flowberries at Fencing Fields in Fortnite

Best fruit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Fencing Fields and collect six Flowberries from the vineyard area outside the Villa. They’re usually scattered around the ground. Note that you don’t actually need to consume the Flowberries, just pick them up.

Travel distance with max health and shields in Fortnite

Unscathed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After landing, consume enough shields to keep your shield bar stocked up. While maintaining maximum shields and health, travel 100 meters of distance. It’s best to avoid fighting to get this one done; you’ll move faster and won’t lose health, as long as you don’t jump off a building or platform.

How to decipher the second Olympian Edict in Fortnite

Shiny Medallion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Reckless Railways and interact with a big silver coin near Poseidon’s spawning area on the station. Once you do, this part of the quest will be over.

Receive gifts from Poseidon and speak with him in Fortnite

Hello, water blob. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak with Poseidon in the train station at Reckless Railways. You can find him inside the station, atop the stairs to the north of this area. After you’ve spoken with him, this Fortnite Snapshot quest will be complete.

Escape the storm in a vehicle in Fortnite

Dangerous territory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this quest, get in a vehicle and go inside the storm. Then, use the vehicle to get out of the storm.

How to get air time and land in water in Fortnite

Fancy way of saying “jump into the water.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get air time and land in water, you just have to jump before you land in a lake, river, or sea in Fortnite. If you have Korra’s mythic, all the better.

How to decipher the third Olympian Edict in Fortnite

You were hiding it all this time, Peely? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head south of Restored Reels near Peely’s camp to find a big gold coin. After interacting with it, the third Olympian Edict will be deciphered.

Where to visit potential house locations for Peely in Fortnite

Where could our human-sized banana live? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To visit potential house locations for Peely, check the following locations for him:

The house east of Fencing Fields

The house east of Snooty Steppes

The house southwest of Pleasant Piazza

Where to collect a Banana of the Gods for Peely in Fortnite

Gold banana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To collect a Banana of the Gods for Peely, look for a Golden Banana. These items often drop as floor loot, inside rare chests, and inside food crates.

The biggest concentration of food crates in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two is in Reckless Railways, so that’s the safest spot to head to.

Deliver a vehicle to Peely’s tent in Fortnite

Right behind Peely’s tent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get in a vehicle and drive it to Peely’s tent. You don’t actually need to run over Peely or destroy his tent to complete this quest, but it’s still fun to torment the poor guy.

Damage an opponent within 10 seconds of exiting a hiding place in Fortnite

Nothing but trash here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this quest from the Snapshot challenges, hide inside a hiding place and only exit when you see a player nearby. A great hiding place are dumpsters typically found in Gas Stations all over the map.

How to eliminate players from a combined distance in Fortnite

Fencing Fields is the place to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This quest is pretty straightforward. Keep eliminating enemies and your distance will pile up progressively until you reach 150. Obviously, eliminating enemies from a longer distance will complete this quest more quickly, so if you need to get this done fast, pick up long-range weapons and avoid close-quarters fights.

Receive gifts from Artemis then speak with her in Fortnite

Hey, you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak with Artemis at the entrance of Lavish Lair north of the map. As soon as you interact with her, you receive a healing consumable. Then choose the option to speak with her to complete this part of the quest.

How to decipher the final Olympian Edict in Fortnite

It’s finally over. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look for the final Olympian Edict on the stairs in Lavish Lair. After interacting with this big gold coin, you can complete Aphrodite’s Snapshot quests in Fortnite.

