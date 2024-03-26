How to get and use Golden Bananas in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Fortnite seems keen on rescuing bananas from the clutches of Minion-induced mockery with their Banana of the Gods.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two introduces us to the Olympian gods, Cerberus, and Midas. As the game attempts to tie this nonsensical happening into a somewhat cohesive plot, we are treated to the most mouth-watering loot the game has ever seen: Midas’ golden Drum Gun, the Chains of Hades, and the Banana of the Gods. While the first two are one of the game’s most deadly weapons, the third is a consumable you’d be wise to carry in your inventory this season. In this guide, I’ll show you everything you need to know about the Bananas of the Gods in Fortnite.

How to find Bananas of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

So, this is what Zeus has for breakfast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bananas of the Gods, or Golden Bananas, spawns as floor loot and inside Produce Boxes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. They are not exclusive to the new Olympian-related points of interest and can spawn anywhere on the map.

To get one, head to a named location or a Gas Station and look for Produce Boxes. Just so you get an idea, there are 32 Produce Boxes in Reckless Railways and Snooty Steppes, and over 10 in Grim Gate, Brawlers’ BattleGround, and Pleasant Piazza.

How to use Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Best consumable ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bananas of the Gods are legendary consumables in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. To consume one, locate it in your hotbar and right-click on PC, R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox, or tap the screen on Nintendo Switch.

Here’s what the Golden Banana does in Fortnite:

Grants Slap Effect: grants unlimited Stamina.

Restores Health over time: three HP points for 20 seconds.

Increases springing speed: run slightly faster for 20 seconds.

Boosts jump height: jump slightly higher for 20 seconds.

Note that this item does not restore shields at all, so save it for when you need some extra health.

The best use for the Banana of the Gods is to run away from an incoming storm or to quickly get to safety if you are already inside the storm. You will get some health back, a speed and jump boost, and unlimited stamina to get to the safe circle.

You also need to consume this item at least once to complete one of the Rise of Midas quests. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss the chance to get all those Midas-related cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more