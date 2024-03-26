Category:
How to get and use Golden Bananas in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nana.
Published: Mar 26, 2024 10:47 am
character jumping w banana of the gods
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortnite seems keen on rescuing bananas from the clutches of Minion-induced mockery with their Banana of the Gods.

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two introduces us to the Olympian gods, Cerberus, and Midas. As the game attempts to tie this nonsensical happening into a somewhat cohesive plot, we are treated to the most mouth-watering loot the game has ever seen: Midas’ golden Drum Gun, the Chains of Hades, and the Banana of the Gods. While the first two are one of the game’s most deadly weapons, the third is a consumable you’d be wise to carry in your inventory this season. In this guide, I’ll show you everything you need to know about the Bananas of the Gods in Fortnite.

How to find Bananas of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

finding banana of the gods fn
So, this is what Zeus has for breakfast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bananas of the Gods, or Golden Bananas, spawns as floor loot and inside Produce Boxes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. They are not exclusive to the new Olympian-related points of interest and can spawn anywhere on the map.

To get one, head to a named location or a Gas Station and look for Produce Boxes. Just so you get an idea, there are 32 Produce Boxes in Reckless Railways and Snooty Steppes, and over 10 in Grim Gate, Brawlers’ BattleGround, and Pleasant Piazza.

How to use Banana of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

inventory view banana of the gods fn
Best consumable ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bananas of the Gods are legendary consumables in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. To consume one, locate it in your hotbar and right-click on PC, R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox, or tap the screen on Nintendo Switch.

Here’s what the Golden Banana does in Fortnite:

  • Grants Slap Effect: grants unlimited Stamina.
  • Restores Health over time: three HP points for 20 seconds.
  • Increases springing speed: run slightly faster for 20 seconds.
  • Boosts jump height: jump slightly higher for 20 seconds.

Note that this item does not restore shields at all, so save it for when you need some extra health.

The best use for the Banana of the Gods is to run away from an incoming storm or to quickly get to safety if you are already inside the storm. You will get some health back, a speed and jump boost, and unlimited stamina to get to the safe circle.

You also need to consume this item at least once to complete one of the Rise of Midas quests. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss the chance to get all those Midas-related cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Related Content
Read Article Where to find Jar of Essence in Fortnite
Picture of the gate in Fortnite which will give the Jar of Essence.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where to find Jar of Essence in Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to get a Driver’s Seat in LEGO Fortnite
The LEGO Fortnite Driver's Seat
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get a Driver’s Seat in LEGO Fortnite
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to get a Power Center in LEGO Fortnite
A makeshift vehicle in the sunlight in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get a Power Center in LEGO Fortnite
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 26, 2024
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?