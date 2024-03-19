Category:
Fortnite

Where to find Midas in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

No such thing as too much gold.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 11:25 am
Ascendant Midas standing in The Underworld
Image via Epic Games

With patch 29.01, Midas has returned to the Fortnite island, and you can find him during your games. Here’s where to find Midas in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Recommended Videos

Ascendant Midas location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

The Marigold yacht marked on the Fortnite map
A good place to have some rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ascendant Midas is located at The Marigold yacht on the west shore of the island. Look a bit below The Underworld, where Hades lives, and you’ll see the yacht on the edge of the map. Once you land on the yacht, look for Midas on the top deck. He’s usually walking back and forth and will be marked on your screen with a text bubble icon.

If you have gold to spare, you can buy an Epic Drum Gun that returns in patch 29.01 for 300 gold or heal yourself for 50 gold. At the time of writing, Ascendant Midas is an NPC and not a boss. If you eliminate him, he’ll drop a Rare Drum Gun and reappear as a hologram, just like any other NPC on the island. 

Ascendant Midas npc in Fortnite
There’s also some gold to find around the yacht. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s unclear whether we’ll be able to get our hands on the rumored Mythic Midas Drum Gun, but it may be introduced later in the season. The weapon could related to the Rise of Midas questline, which kicked off alongside Midas’s return to the island. Currently, only the first of five phases of quests is available in Fortnite, and as the story unfolds, we might get both the Mythic weapon and a new enemy to fight.

Fortnite leaker FNAssist mentioned that the Drum Gun will be obtainable from a “Pow boss.” While we don’t know what this boss is, it’s seemingly not in the game at the time of writing. Instead, all the attention is directed at the Floor is Lava LTM, which has its own series of quests to complete and rewards to earn.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to play Midas Presents: Floor is Lava in Fortnite
character in the Floor is Lava Fortnite game mode
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to play Midas Presents: Floor is Lava in Fortnite
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to get Hades’ whip in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
character wielding hades chain in the Underworld
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Hades’ whip in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Gavin Mackenzie and others Gavin Mackenzie and others Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to investigate Midas’ Jail Cell in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Fortnite character about to enter Midas' jail cell
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to investigate Midas’ Jail Cell in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to play Midas Presents: Floor is Lava in Fortnite
character in the Floor is Lava Fortnite game mode
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to play Midas Presents: Floor is Lava in Fortnite
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to get Hades’ whip in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
character wielding hades chain in the Underworld
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Hades’ whip in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Gavin Mackenzie and others Gavin Mackenzie and others Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to investigate Midas’ Jail Cell in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Fortnite character about to enter Midas' jail cell
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to investigate Midas’ Jail Cell in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.