Where to find Midas in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

With patch 29.01, Midas has returned to the Fortnite island, and you can find him during your games. Here’s where to find Midas in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Ascendant Midas location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ascendant Midas is located at The Marigold yacht on the west shore of the island. Look a bit below The Underworld, where Hades lives, and you’ll see the yacht on the edge of the map. Once you land on the yacht, look for Midas on the top deck. He’s usually walking back and forth and will be marked on your screen with a text bubble icon.

If you have gold to spare, you can buy an Epic Drum Gun that returns in patch 29.01 for 300 gold or heal yourself for 50 gold. At the time of writing, Ascendant Midas is an NPC and not a boss. If you eliminate him, he’ll drop a Rare Drum Gun and reappear as a hologram, just like any other NPC on the island.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s unclear whether we’ll be able to get our hands on the rumored Mythic Midas Drum Gun, but it may be introduced later in the season. The weapon could related to the Rise of Midas questline, which kicked off alongside Midas’s return to the island. Currently, only the first of five phases of quests is available in Fortnite, and as the story unfolds, we might get both the Mythic weapon and a new enemy to fight.

Fortnite leaker FNAssist mentioned that the Drum Gun will be obtainable from a “Pow boss.” While we don’t know what this boss is, it’s seemingly not in the game at the time of writing. Instead, all the attention is directed at the Floor is Lava LTM, which has its own series of quests to complete and rewards to earn.

