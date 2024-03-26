How to get Mythic Midas’ Drum Gun in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Midas’ iconic golden weapon has returned to the Fortnite island. For those of you who love everything shiny, here’s how to get the Mythic Midas’ Drum Gun in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Mythic Midas’ Drum Gun location in Fortnite

Gold is always better than war. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mythic Midas’ Drum Gun is one of the best Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. It has almost no vertical recoil thanks to its mods, and paired with decent range and fire rate, it leaves weapons like Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle in the dust.

What’s even better is that unlike other Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, to get the Midas’ Drum Gun you don’t have to defeat any Olympian bosses. Instead, you can buy it from Shade Midas on The Marigold yacht for 600 gold. The yacht is on the west side of the map. Land on the top deck and follow the NPC marker to find Midas.

What happened to you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that there can only be one Mythic Drum Gun in the match, so finders keepers. This also means the location will often be contested, as it’s the easiest way to get an amazing Mythic weapon and snowball the game. Be wary of players landing straight to The Marigold or camping nearby.

If you don’t have enough gold to buy the Mythic Midas’ Drum Gun, I recommend you scavenge for Golden Chickens and Golden Eggs. Golden Eggs drop 350 gold, and there are usually a few of them in one place, making it an easy way to get richer in Fortnite. Midas certainly approves. Alternatively, you can do what you usually do to get gold: complete contracts, loot gold in bunkers and chests, and eliminate other players.

