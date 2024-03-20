Category:
Fortnite

Where to find Golden Chickens in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Shame they don't drop golden chicken nuggets.
Edward Strazd
Published: Mar 20, 2024 07:17 am
Fortnite character flying using the Golden Chicken
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A shiny new animal is roaming the Fortnite island in the latest patch, which we can only assume is the work of Midas himself. Here’s everything you need to know about Golden Chickens and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

What are Golden Chickens and where to find them in Fortnite

Fortnite character looking at the Golden Chicken standing next to it.
Walking gold right there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Golden Chickens are a new animal added to Fortnite in patch 29.01. They look just like regular chickens but are covered in gold. They run away much faster when you approach them. You can grab a Golden Chicken like a regular chicken and use it for movement, but you can also kill it for a bit of gold. I usually got around 10 to 20 gold per chicken, which isn’t a lot, but gold is gold.

Fortnite map with markers over Pleasant Piazza, Fencing Fields, and area south of Fencing Fields
These aren’t specific locations, just general areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Golden Chickens don’t have a specific spawn location, but places with lots of regular chickens are your best bet. POIs in the southern part of the map, like Pleasant Piazza and Fencing Fields, have plenty of farms and animals, so you’re bound to find at least one Golden Chicken.

What are Golden Eggs and where to find them in Fortnite

Golden Egg lying on the ground in Fortnite
Who left it here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Golden Chickens aren’t that useful, there are also Golden Eggs scattered across the island. It’s unclear whether Golden Chickens lay these eggs or they randomly spawn in the match, but either way, Golden Eggs are far more valuable.

Foraging a Golden Egg will net you 350 gold, which should be enough to recruit an NPC or buy an Epic Drum Gun from Ascendant Midas. Like Golden Chickens, I had more luck finding the eggs in the southern part of the map near Pleasant Piazza. If you’re ever low on gold, head there and keep your eyes wide open.

Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.