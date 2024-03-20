Where to find Golden Chickens in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

A shiny new animal is roaming the Fortnite island in the latest patch, which we can only assume is the work of Midas himself. Here’s everything you need to know about Golden Chickens and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Recommended Videos

What are Golden Chickens and where to find them in Fortnite

Walking gold right there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Golden Chickens are a new animal added to Fortnite in patch 29.01. They look just like regular chickens but are covered in gold. They run away much faster when you approach them. You can grab a Golden Chicken like a regular chicken and use it for movement, but you can also kill it for a bit of gold. I usually got around 10 to 20 gold per chicken, which isn’t a lot, but gold is gold.

These aren’t specific locations, just general areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Golden Chickens don’t have a specific spawn location, but places with lots of regular chickens are your best bet. POIs in the southern part of the map, like Pleasant Piazza and Fencing Fields, have plenty of farms and animals, so you’re bound to find at least one Golden Chicken.

What are Golden Eggs and where to find them in Fortnite

Who left it here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Golden Chickens aren’t that useful, there are also Golden Eggs scattered across the island. It’s unclear whether Golden Chickens lay these eggs or they randomly spawn in the match, but either way, Golden Eggs are far more valuable.

Foraging a Golden Egg will net you 350 gold, which should be enough to recruit an NPC or buy an Epic Drum Gun from Ascendant Midas. Like Golden Chickens, I had more luck finding the eggs in the southern part of the map near Pleasant Piazza. If you’re ever low on gold, head there and keep your eyes wide open.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more