How to get Hades’ whip in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

If you’ve had the nerve to challenge Hades in Fortnite Chapter five, season two, then you’ll have noticed that he wields a powerful whip. And if you’ve managed to defeat him, you might be wondering why he didn’t drop that whip. So, how do you get the Chains of Hades?

The Chains of Hades, to give Hades’ whip its official name, is capable not only of inflicting heavy damage, but also of pulling an opponent close from a very long distance away. It’s clearly a very powerful weapon, but right now it seems like Hades himself is the only one who can wield it. But is there any hope for Fortnite players who dream of one day partaking in some Underworldly whip-crackin’ of their own?

How to get the Chains of Hades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Image via Epic Games

You will eventually be able to get the Chains of Hades in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, but not just yet. In the Fortnite Team’s news blog summarising the features in Chapter Five, season two, the Chains of Hades does get a mention, but only as a promise for the future. The exact wording is,

“Yet another Olympian Power is coming your way — the Chains of Hades will pull you in later this Season…”

So while the Wings of Icarus and Thunderbolt of Zeus are available from Week 0, you’re going to have to wait a week or two more before you can whip up a frenzy with the Chains of Hades.

I’d assume that once the Chains of Hades is finally introduced into Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, you’ll get it by defeating challenging and defeating Hades at The Underworld. But for now, he simply drops a Mythic firearm, which is worth having, but not as exciting as a big, demonic whip.

When is the Chains of Hades coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Chain of Hades has been vaulted from Team Rumble.



Originally it could be found from supply drops in the mode pic.twitter.com/Ejnvj2TiiA — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 9, 2024

As for exactly when the Chains of Hades is coming to Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, all anyone knows at this point is that it’ll be “later this Season.” It’s highly unlikely that Epic Games will announce a launch date for Hades’ whip, although generally reliable leakers like @ShiinaBr and @iFireMonkey might get some advanced warning.

Given how late Fortnite Chapter Five, season 2 launched, though, I wouldn’t hold my breath for anything at the stage. I can’t say exactly what’s going on behind the scenes at Epic Games right now, but there are no doubt some major issues with this season, so I’d imagine that plans and schedules are being frantically scrapped, changed, and revamped as we speak. The Chains of Hades was, apparently, briefly available in Team Rumble via Supply Drops, but has now been removed.