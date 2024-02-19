Fortnite: Battle Royale is always being updated with new challenges and rewards for players to chase. But sometimes, the wording can be a bit confusing.

One challenge that pops up a lot, including during the TMNT Cowabunga event in Fortnite, includes landing at a hot spot on the map in Chapter Five, season one. But if you don’t know what a hot spot is, then the challenge can be quite difficult to finish, and that means there are no rewards to be earned along the way.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to land at a hot spot in Fortnite and exactly what they are.

What is a hot spot in Fortnite?

They’ll be waiting. Image via Epic Games

Hot spots in Fortnite are random points of interest (POI) that have more and better loot, such as supply drones, in each match. A hot spot indicates a place where more players may land than usual, especially if it’s a lesser-known POI or one that’s less popular.

In each match of Fortnite, there will be multiple hot spots. You can tell what a hot spot is by opening the map while in the pre-game lobby or Battle Bus and finding a named POI that is in gold font instead of white. The gold font indicates that area is a designated hot spot for that match.

Open up your map in the pre-game lobby and scope out where the hot spots are, especially ones closest to your Battle Bus’ flight path, to decide which hot spot you want to land at. Just be ready for a fight because many other players looking for high-quality loot will most likely be going there, too.

How to land at a hotspot in Fortnite

It’s easy to spot once you know what it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To land at a hot spot in Fortnite, simply locate a named POI with gold text and land within that area. You must land for the first time, meaning your feet must touch the ground within the POI and its surrounding area for this to count toward any challenge.

Make sure to be careful not to land too far away from the POI itself. If the objective is just to land there, then make sure you’re as directly above the POI as possible before letting your feet touch the ground to get credit for the challenge you’re attempting to complete.