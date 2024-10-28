How to play Kamala Harris’ Fortnite map

The Harris/Walz presidential campaign continues to broaden its approach by reaching out to gamers and streamers in a bid to get their votes, and that includes Kamala Harris’ own Fortnite map.

Not long after Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz streamed himself playing Crazy Taxi with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Harris team established their own Twitch channel, the Harris campaign has released their own map on Fortnite. It goes by the name of Freedom Town, USA, and it takes place in a large cityscape filled with many of Harris’ signature posters and campaign slogans.

It’s unclear if this push into the gaming scene will make waves for the Harris campaign, but those who have already committed to supporting Harris will probably enjoy this neat little add-on a week before Election Day. And getting to play on the map is very simple.

How do you play the Kamala Harris Freedom Town, USA Fortnite map?

As seen in the above trailer, the Freedom Town, USA map can be found in the Fortnite Creative section and can be accessed by using this specific code:

7331-5536-6547

On the official Epic Games page to download the map, Freedom Town, USA is described as a place where players can “build a brighter future for our city” while emphasizing that “your choice matters,” a common saying that Harris has used in many of her speeches. According to IGN, Freedom Town, USA will also feature unique elements that highlight not only some of Harris’ biggest campaign promises, but also more ways to encourage people to register to vote. It will also feature some light jabs at her opponent, former President Donald Trump, and reference one of his most infamous moments for this current campaign cycle.

Watching politicians embrace the gaming/streaming community is refreshing after several years of them blaming video games for much of the country’s problems, and reaching out to others in one of the biggest games in the world is not a bad move. With Election Day looming, who knows what other stops the Harris/Walz campaign will pull out next?

