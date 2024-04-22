Aang using Airbending in the air in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

All Air Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements

Master Airbending with Aang.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 09:52 am

The fourth part of the Fortnite Avatar Elements event focuses on Airbending to complete the Air Chakra quests. If you want to get all the rewards presented on the exclusive battle pass, you need to take to the skies with Airbending to work through these tasks.

Recommended Videos

You have to use a lot of special mechanics based on the Avatar Mythics for each set of Chakra quests, which can make actually finishing them a bit tricky. If you’re having trouble with these tasks, here are all the Air Chakra quests featured in the Fortnite Avatar Elements event and how to complete them.

All Fortnite Air Chakra quests in Avatar Elements event

All Air Chakra quests in Fortnite.
Most of these quests are a breeze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six quests you can tackle for the Air Chakra series, although you only have to finish four to unlock the Air Chakra and get one step closer to opening all six Chakras. The Air Chakra tasks follow the Water Chakra quests, the Earth Chakra quests, and the Fire Chakra quests.

  • Land at an Elemental Shrine.
  • Travel distance while gliding.
  • Jump while using the Air Wheel.
  • Deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne.
  • Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill.
  • Travel distance outside of named locations.

How to land at an Elemental Shrine in Fortnite

To land at an Elemental Shrine, you need to jump straight out of the Battle Bus with one of these locations in mind and head straight there. It’s crucial you aim carefully and glide to stay in the air if needed because you have to land exactly in an Elemental Shrine to check this one off.

There are eight different Elemental Shrines you can visit for this task. I recommend visiting one of the two Air Elemental Shrines since you need Airbending for other tasks, but keep in mind many other players might be trying to visit them for the Air Chakra quests too.

  • Air Elemental Shrine north of Grand Glacier.
  • Air Elemental Shrine north of Brawler’s Battleground.
  • Fire Elemental Shrine north of Rebel’s Roost.
  • Fire Elemental Shrine east of Snooty Steppes.
  • Water Elemental Shrine south of Classy Courts.
  • Water Elemental Shrine east of Grand Glacier.
  • Earth Elemental Shrine east of Restored Reels.
  • Earth Elemental Shrine south of Pleasant Piazza.
All Elemental Shrine locations on the Fortnite map.
You can find one just about anywhere on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to travel distance while gliding in Fortnite

The easiest way to travel distance while gliding is to deploy your Glider as soon as possible after jumping from the Battle Bus. Then, you want to stay in the air with your Glider until you have traveled a total of 1,000 distance with it.

You can technically find Launch Pads around the map to get back in the air with your Glider later in the match, but these items are decently rare and there’s a much higher chance of someone trying to shoot you down. Because of this, it’s best to tackle this quest at the start of the match.

How to jump while using the Air Wheel in Fortnite

You can jump while using the Air Wheel with Mythic Airbending. With this item equipped and active, you can either press the jump button or specifically activate Air Jump by pressing the button located near the left edge of the screen just above your health bar. Once you jump using this tool five times, this task will be completed.

How to deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite

There are many different ways you can deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite. Any method you might think of probably works as long as you’re in the air, but if you’re unsure what exactly needs to be done, here are some options.

  • Launch into the air with Mythic Airbending then swap to a ranged weapon and shoot at an opponent.
  • Jump into the air normally and shoot with a ranged tool while you’re in the air. You don’t get much airtime with the basic jump, so timing is key for this method, but regular jumping does count for this task as long as you’re off the ground when you shoot.
  • Drink a FlowBerry Fizz and use the massive jump boost it temporarily grants to shoot at enemies while in the air.

Regardless of which method you choose, a total of 200 damage has to be dealt against other players with this method.

Two players fighting with one jumping in the air in Fortnite.
You can use a fancy jumping method or just the basic one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill in Fortnite

To Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill, you need to visit one of the two locations with Mythic Airbending and jump into the air while there. You have to be actively using Mythic Airbending for this to work, so make sure you swap from any other weapons you might be using to this Mythic item.

  • The Windmill is located to the south of Fencing Fields.
  • The Other Windmill is located just north of Grim Gate where you can fight the Olympian Boss Cerberus for an Aspect of the Gods.

You just have to jump once for this task, which means you only need to visit one of the two spots.

The Windmill or The Other Windmill in Fortnite.
Pick whichever location works better for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to travel distance outside of named locations in Fortnite

You can travel distance outside of named locations by ensuring you’re walking, running, using Mythic Airbending, or otherwise moving around outside of the major locations with names throughout the map. Anywhere around the map that isn’t one of the named regions works for this task, so just pick wherever you want to wander around and keep moving until you’ve traveled 1,000 distance.

There’s a good chance you’ll work on this task naturally as you play a couple of matches, so you might consider just focusing on the other Air Chakra quests or playing normally and letting this task progress in the background.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite
Fortnite player jumping and shooting an enemy over train.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 22, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends v23.30 patch notes: Animal Houses, Bears, and more
A Villager feeding a Pig in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends v23.30 patch notes: Animal Houses, Bears, and more
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 22, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite
Fortnite player jumping and shooting an enemy over train.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 22, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends v23.30 patch notes: Animal Houses, Bears, and more
A Villager feeding a Pig in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends v23.30 patch notes: Animal Houses, Bears, and more
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 22, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 22, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.