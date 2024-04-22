All Air Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements

The fourth part of the Fortnite Avatar Elements event focuses on Airbending to complete the Air Chakra quests. If you want to get all the rewards presented on the exclusive battle pass, you need to take to the skies with Airbending to work through these tasks.

You have to use a lot of special mechanics based on the Avatar Mythics for each set of Chakra quests, which can make actually finishing them a bit tricky. If you’re having trouble with these tasks, here are all the Air Chakra quests featured in the Fortnite Avatar Elements event and how to complete them.

All Fortnite Air Chakra quests in Avatar Elements event

Most of these quests are a breeze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six quests you can tackle for the Air Chakra series, although you only have to finish four to unlock the Air Chakra and get one step closer to opening all six Chakras. The Air Chakra tasks follow the Water Chakra quests, the Earth Chakra quests, and the Fire Chakra quests.

Land at an Elemental Shrine.

Travel distance while gliding.

Jump while using the Air Wheel.

Deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne.

Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill.

Travel distance outside of named locations.

How to land at an Elemental Shrine in Fortnite

To land at an Elemental Shrine, you need to jump straight out of the Battle Bus with one of these locations in mind and head straight there. It’s crucial you aim carefully and glide to stay in the air if needed because you have to land exactly in an Elemental Shrine to check this one off.

There are eight different Elemental Shrines you can visit for this task. I recommend visiting one of the two Air Elemental Shrines since you need Airbending for other tasks, but keep in mind many other players might be trying to visit them for the Air Chakra quests too.

Air Elemental Shrine north of Grand Glacier.

north of Grand Glacier. Air Elemental Shrine north of Brawler’s Battleground.

north of Brawler’s Battleground. Fire Elemental Shrine north of Rebel’s Roost.

north of Rebel’s Roost. Fire Elemental Shrine east of Snooty Steppes.

east of Snooty Steppes. Water Elemental Shrine south of Classy Courts.

south of Classy Courts. Water Elemental Shrine east of Grand Glacier.

east of Grand Glacier. Earth Elemental Shrine east of Restored Reels.

east of Restored Reels. Earth Elemental Shrine south of Pleasant Piazza.

You can find one just about anywhere on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to travel distance while gliding in Fortnite

The easiest way to travel distance while gliding is to deploy your Glider as soon as possible after jumping from the Battle Bus. Then, you want to stay in the air with your Glider until you have traveled a total of 1,000 distance with it.

You can technically find Launch Pads around the map to get back in the air with your Glider later in the match, but these items are decently rare and there’s a much higher chance of someone trying to shoot you down. Because of this, it’s best to tackle this quest at the start of the match.

How to jump while using the Air Wheel in Fortnite

You can jump while using the Air Wheel with Mythic Airbending. With this item equipped and active, you can either press the jump button or specifically activate Air Jump by pressing the button located near the left edge of the screen just above your health bar. Once you jump using this tool five times, this task will be completed.

How to deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite

There are many different ways you can deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite. Any method you might think of probably works as long as you’re in the air, but if you’re unsure what exactly needs to be done, here are some options.

Launch into the air with Mythic Airbending then swap to a ranged weapon and shoot at an opponent.

then swap to a ranged weapon and shoot at an opponent. Jump into the air normally and shoot with a ranged tool while you’re in the air. You don’t get much airtime with the basic jump, so timing is key for this method, but regular jumping does count for this task as long as you’re off the ground when you shoot.

and shoot with a ranged tool while you’re in the air. You don’t get much airtime with the basic jump, so timing is key for this method, but regular jumping does count for this task as long as you’re off the ground when you shoot. Drink a FlowBerry Fizz and use the massive jump boost it temporarily grants to shoot at enemies while in the air.

Regardless of which method you choose, a total of 200 damage has to be dealt against other players with this method.

You can use a fancy jumping method or just the basic one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill in Fortnite

To Air Jump at the Windmill or The Other Windmill, you need to visit one of the two locations with Mythic Airbending and jump into the air while there. You have to be actively using Mythic Airbending for this to work, so make sure you swap from any other weapons you might be using to this Mythic item.

The Windmill is located to the south of Fencing Fields.

is located to the south of Fencing Fields. The Other Windmill is located just north of Grim Gate where you can fight the Olympian Boss Cerberus for an Aspect of the Gods.

You just have to jump once for this task, which means you only need to visit one of the two spots.

Pick whichever location works better for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to travel distance outside of named locations in Fortnite

You can travel distance outside of named locations by ensuring you’re walking, running, using Mythic Airbending, or otherwise moving around outside of the major locations with names throughout the map. Anywhere around the map that isn’t one of the named regions works for this task, so just pick wherever you want to wander around and keep moving until you’ve traveled 1,000 distance.

There’s a good chance you’ll work on this task naturally as you play a couple of matches, so you might consider just focusing on the other Air Chakra quests or playing normally and letting this task progress in the background.

