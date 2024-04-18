All Fire Chakra quests in Fortnite Avatar Elements.

The quests featured in the Avatar Elements Fortnite event take you on a journey with all four elements. One of the elements you practice with is fire during the Fire Chakra quests.

When you get to these tasks, it’s time to start your Firebending journey with Zuko, which means you must tackle some quests inspired by this element. Here are all the Fire Chakra quests featured in the Fortnite Avatar Elements event and how to complete them.

All Fortnite Fire Chakra quests in Avatar Elements event

This might be the easiest set of Chakra quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fire Chakra series of quests for the Avatar Elements event has six quests you must complete. These quests follow the Water Chakra and Earth Chakra tasks and are a crucial step on the way to opening all six Chakras.

Destroy objects or structures at an Elemental Shrine.

Light a campfire.

Eliminate opponents in different matches.

Travel distance on the Train.

Destroy a Cabbage Cart with Firebending.

Deal damage to opponents with Firebending.

How to destroy objects or structures at an Elemental Shrine in Fortnite

You can destroy objects or structures at an Elemental Shrine by visiting one of the eight available locations around the map and destroying the shrine itself. Since each Elemental Shrine has some Mythic bending you can pick up, you can use the item you find there to help you tackle this quest faster. Explosives of any kind, your pickaxe, and guns also work for this quest.

The eight Elemental Shrines you can visit to complete this task are as follows.

Fire Elemental Shrine north of Rebel’s Roost.

north of Rebel’s Roost. Fire Elemental Shrine east of Snooty Steppes.

east of Snooty Steppes. Air Elemental Shrine north of Grand Glacier.

north of Grand Glacier. Air Elemental Shrine north of Brawler’s Battleground.

north of Brawler’s Battleground. Earth Elemental Shrine east of Restored Reels.

east of Restored Reels. Earth Elemental Shrine south of Pleasant Piazza.

south of Pleasant Piazza. Water Elemental Shrine south of Classy Courts.

south of Classy Courts. Water Elemental Shrine east of Grand Glacier.

There are plenty of options. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to light a campfire in Fortnite

To light a campfire, find one and interact with it to get it going. You don’t need anything to start it, not even Mythic Firebending. Once the fire starts, it keeps going for a bit before burning out. All campfires are one use only and heal you while lit.

How to eliminate an opponent in different matches in Fortnite

You can eliminate an opponent in different matches by playing a total of five matches and taking down one enemy player in each game. It could take more than five matches to get this done. But since your goal is to vanquish five players in total throughout different matches, this is a pretty easy one to finish.

How to travel distance on the Train in Fortnite

To travel distance on the Train, find it and hop on board. The Train is almost always on the move with a couple of short stops around the map, but you can easily find it at any point by looking for the Train icon on the map.

The Train moves almost constantly, so you have to work to catch it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How to destroy a Cabbage Cart with Firebending in Fortnite

Repeatedly attacking a Cabbage Cart with Mythic Firebending is how you complete this task. The only difficult part about it is finding a Cabbage Cart location and tracking down some Mythic Firebending you can use.

Luckily, the items have some fixed locations, which makes this a bit easier. You can always grab Mythic Firebending from the two Elemental Shrines associated with this element as long as you beat other players there, and all of the Cabbage Carts you can collect cabbage from are at specific spots around the map.

How to deal damage to opponents with Firebending in Fortnite

All you need to do to tackle this mission is strike down upon enemies using the abilities associated with the Firebending Mythic. A total of 1,000 damage has to be dealt for this ability to be marked as complete, so it will generally take at least a few matches to get this one done.

You can deal damage through Mythic Firebending with Fire Sweep, the regular attack, and Fire Slam, a more powerful superattack with a cooldown period.

Just strike some enemies with Mythic Firebending and you’re good to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Fire Chakra quests complete, you’re halfway towards getting the Appa Glider. You can claim many other rewards from the Avatar Elements battle pass, so your hard work certainly gets you some special prizes.

