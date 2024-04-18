Zuko eating a snack by a lit campfire in Fortnite.
How to light a campfire in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

It's easier than you think.
Kacee Fay
Published: Apr 18, 2024 11:13 am

While working through the Fire Chakra quests in the Avatar Elements Fortnite event, most of the tasks you need to complete involve fire. One of these quests is to light a campfire, which is an activity you might not be familiar with.

You earn a solid amount of Chi for this task and it’s a pretty easy one to do once you understand what needs to be done. The more quests you complete, the more rewards you earn, so here’s how to light a campfire in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to light a campfire in Fortnite

Zuko looking at a campfire in Fortnite.
They’re useful for some quick healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To light a campfire in Fortnite, all you need to do is approach one and press and hold the light option that appears. The button you need to press for this interaction varies by platform, but the right one to use always appears next to the light option, which makes tackling this feat a lot easier.

There are some fake campfires around the map, so if you get close to what you think is a regular campfire but no option appears, then you need to search for another one. Usually, the fake ones are pretty flat looking while the real ones have a solid circle of rocks around them and a sizeable pile of wood in the center. There are many campfire locations you can visit around the map, so it’s pretty easy to find one when you’re actively looking for it.

You don’t need any tools or items like Mythic Firebending to actually get the fire started. Instead, it catches all on its own as soon as you interact with it and burns for a short period of time. While the fire is lit, you can be healed by it if your health is less than 100. Once it goes out, you can’t light it again since all campfires are single-use assets.

Once you have this Fire Chakra quest complete, you’ll earn 350 Chi and be one step closer to opening all six Chakras. The grand prize on the Avatar Elements battle pass is the Appa Glider and this item is a must-have for any Avatar fan, which means you need to earn all the Chi you can get, especially from easy tasks like this one.

