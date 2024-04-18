Where are the campfires in Fortnite? All campfire locations

Aside from Med Kits and other healing methods in Fortnite, campfires are one of the best ways to recover health using wood.

While you can only light a campfire in Fortnite once while playing Zero Build mode, you can sustain the fire while playing the traditional battle royale mode due to the availability of wood. You can light the campfire for free and then use 30 wood to stoke it and make the fire bigger to heal you faster than usual. But if it burns out, you’ll need 200 wood to start it again and regain your lost health.

One of the Fire Chakra quests for the Avatar collaboration requires you to light these campfires in Fortnite. So, where can you find them? Here’s our guide to finding the location of these campfires and using them to your advantage.

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two campfire locations

Location of campfires in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games, remix by Dot Esports

Campfires in Fortnite are unevenly spread all over the map. There are currently eight campfires on the map. As seen on the map above, a solitary campfire is located south of Pleasant Piazza, which can be an ideal spot for completing the quest. Another one is located east of Restored Reels, on the same island as the Earthbending Elemental Shrine. You could contest the center of the map if you’re not afraid of some heat.

Just north of Restored Reels, just behind the main building after crossing the river, there is also one campfire. But if you’re looking for a cluster of campfires, there are three near Rebel’s Roost and two near Classy Courts.

Campfires are also effective pitstops for outhealing storm damage, so don’t be afraid to use them the next time you want to wait for a friend to catch up and go to the safe zone together. Once you’ve lit the campfire, you should receive 350 Chi at the end of your match, which can be used to level up your Avatar mini-pass in Fortnite.

