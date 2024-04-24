Where is ‘on a grassy island in the center of everything’ in Fortnite?

Cerberus has misplaced an important Artifact, and it’s up to you to help him track it down in Fortnite. Embarking on this journey means you have to solve some pretty cryptic clues, including searching for “a grassy island in the center of everything.”

Fortnite’s map is quite vast and there are tons of unique locations to explore. This combined with Cerberus not giving you much detail to work with makes this a pretty tough quest, so here’s where you need to visit for Cerberus’ on a grassy island in the center of everything clue in Fortnite.

“Maybe on a grassy island in the center of everything” Fortnite clue location

It’s right in the middle of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

A small island right in the middle of the lake to the southeast of Restored Reels is the location that lines up with the grassy island in the center of everything clue in Fortnite. This lake is pretty much at the very center of the map and has two islands you can visit near the middle.

For this task, you need to dig at the smaller island to the south rather than the bigger one that has an Earth Elemental Shrine on it. This location is not a main POI or even a Landmark, which means there’s no name you can look for. Instead, you have to use the nearby surroundings to pinpoint this spot.

How to dig up the Artifact on the island in Fortnite

Once you get in the right area, Cerberus’ clue changes to an official quest that asks you to dig up the Artifact on the island. To do so, head to the south edge of the island facing toward Restored Reels.

Near the edge of the island, you’ll spot a small dirt pile that looks a bit out of place. Swing at this dirt pile using your Pickaxe a few times to dig up the Artifact you’re after.

Look for the small dirt pile you can interact with. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

After claiming this item, you still have a lot of work to do in Cerberus’ Snapshot quests. Depending on the order you tackled his scavenger hunt in, you might still need to visit the spots near the snow, where people bury yummy bones too, and under the Windmill with a view of the Styx, so this may only be the beginning of your journey.

If you already finished all three clues, then your next step is to locate a Scrying Pool so you can speak with Hades. He then asks you to fight with Cerberus, which means you get to use his Aspect of the Gods and Gatekeeper Shotgun. There’s still a lot left to do, but the massive amount of XP you get for your hard work makes it worth it.

