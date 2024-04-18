What are Chakras in Fortnite Avatar Elements?

There are a lot of specific Avatar: The Last Airbender references included in the Avatar Elements Fortnite crossover, which can make it a pretty confusing event to tackle. Even if you’re decently familiar with the show, there are some obscure references like Chakras you may not remember.

Chakras technically have two different meanings and purposes depending on whether you’re wondering what they do in Fortnite or what they do in the Avatar universe. Both are connected yet different, which makes it all a bit confusing, so here’s what Chakras are in Fortnite Avatar Elements.

What are the six Chakras in Fortnite Avatar Elements?

It takes a lot of work to unlock them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chakras are essentially special tokens you need to collect six of for the Avatar Elements battle pass in Fortnite. You can think of them as a currency that can only be earned by tackling special Chakra quests. Outside of being something you need to earn in the event, Chakras are explained as being a series of special points throughout the body that are connected by Chi in the Avatar universe.

Four of the six Chakras are tied to the four key elements in Avatar: The Last Airbender, which include Airbending, Waterbending, Earthbending, and Firebending. The last two Chakras are for sound and sight.

Each Chakra is earned by completing four of the six quests within the special Chakra series to earn Chi. You unlock each Chakra automatically once you have four of the tasks in each category done and you can keep track of your progress in the top right corner of the Avatar Elements event page. Once you open six Chakras, you earn the exclusive Appa Glider.

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chakras are a pretty big deal for Aang, the main character. There are a few episodes where he focuses on opening his Chakras so he can gain mastery over his Avatar State. The Avatar State version of Aang is another one of the end prizes you can claim on the Avatar Elements battle pass once you obtain the Chi and Chakras you need to do so as a nod to this important moment from the show.

