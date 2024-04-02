Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Warfarer build | Augments, Abilities, and Gear

The Warfarer is one of the most complex and hard-to-build classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2, largely due to its gimmick of being able to copy all vocations simultaneously. With the right set of abilities, this amalgamation can become a terrifying battlefield force. Let’s go over how.

The Warfarer is an Arisen-only archetype, capable of mimicking the core abilities and basic actions of any vocation in the game by equipping the right weapon with their Rearmament Maister Skill. By mixing and matching weapons, you can make many different and powerful builds: the ultimate caster, an invincible tank, or the deadliest possible assassin.

The best Warfarer build in Dragon’s Dogma 2, though, is capable of taking on all roles at once: support, tanking, and damage. This is our setup for it.

Best Augments for Warfarer in DD2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Warfarer desperately needs Stamina, and Augments can help significantly in quenching their undying thirst. Augments are also perfect for bumping up their lowered base stats—the only real weakness the Warfarer has. The following are our recommended augments for a healthy and happy Warfarer.

Augment Name Vocation and Rank Description Zeal Warfarer Six Reduces the Stamina consumed when performing a Weapon Skill. Endurance Archer Four Increases your maximum Stamina. Exaltation Mage Nine Augments your Stamina recovery speed. Vitality Warrior Nine Increases your maximum Health. Verve Thief Nine Augments your Strength. Polarity Mystic Spearhand Six Augments your Strength during the day and your Magic at night. Intrepidity Warrior Nine Reduces cumulation of the loss gauge when receiving damage.

This setup includes a lot of methods to bump up base stats. That’s because the Warfarer has the worst base stats of any vocation to compensate for their versatility. With this augment, you’ll be at around the same power level as a basic Fighter or Warrior—but with a lot more options.

Alternatively, you can replace some of these base stat growths—like Verve, Vitality, or Polarity—for utility options. A caster-focused Warfarer might want the Sorcerer Nine skill Sagacity. Ascendency and Voracity from the Magick Archer are great for a number of different reasons and can usually sneak into this build no problem. For the basic idea of our build, though, these little stat-ups come in handy very often.

Best Weapon Skills for Warfarer in DD2

Because Warriors needed full invincibility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Warfarer’s Weapon Skills are nearly impossible to narrow down, since they come from all Weapon Skills you’ve ever learned in DD2. But the best Weapon Skills for Warfarer are a single skill for when an enemy is vulnerable, one to defend yourself, and one to deal solid and consistent damage.

Notably, the Warfarer cannot learn the Maister Skills of classes, other than the single Warfarer Maister skill. That means you only get the basic skills of classes you’ve learned, which can take a long time to generate. Of these choices, the following are very efficient:

Rearmament . The most unfortunate part of Warfarer, Rearmament is a required skill that lets you swap between weapons. The class doesn’t function at all without it, meaning you’re basically walking around with three Weapon Skills and needing to swap between them with this button.

. The most unfortunate part of Warfarer, Rearmament is a required skill that lets you swap between weapons. The class doesn’t function at all without it, meaning you’re basically walking around with three Weapon Skills and needing to swap between them with this button. Mystic Spearhand’s Mirour Shelde. The best defensive ability in the game, Mirour Shelde, protects you and your party from all attacks. That’s right: no more Pawns running right under a Drake and dying instantly. While quite support-focused, the amount of damage you can power through is more than enough to guarantee a slot for Mirour Shelde.

The best defensive ability in the game, Mirour Shelde, protects you and your party from all attacks. That’s right: no more Pawns running right under a Drake and dying instantly. While quite support-focused, the amount of damage you can power through is more than enough to guarantee a slot for Mirour Shelde. Warrior’s Skyward Sunder/Heavenward Sunder . One of the earliest Warrior abilities happens to work so well. Heavenward Sunder works as a tool for when an enemy is vulnerable and causes knockdowns like nobody’s business. The only issue is its long windup time, but Mirour Shelde can protect you for its full charge time with ease.

. One of the earliest Warrior abilities happens to work so well. Heavenward Sunder works as a tool for when an enemy is vulnerable and causes knockdowns like nobody’s business. The only issue is its long windup time, but Mirour Shelde can protect you for its full charge time with ease. Magick Archer’s Frostseeker Bolt/Frosthunter Bolt. The basic Magick Archer ability is amazing for our setup. When a monster flies away, or right when it gets knocked down, you can swarm them with damaging shots before approaching with a giant hammer.

Mix and match to your heart’s content. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the Warfarer is based on several vocations and their ranks, though, there are a few alternative options that might fit your playstyle better. Here are our honorable mentions:

Thief’s Gut and Run/Draw and Quarter. Gut and Run can quickly melt bosses you’re required to climb on, like the Guardian Gigantus, so it’s worth considering.

Gut and Run can quickly melt bosses you’re required to climb on, like the Guardian Gigantus, so it’s worth considering. Archer’s Exploding Shot/Erupting Shot. While it spends rare arrows, the Archer’s Exploding Shot allows for similar follow-up to the Magick Archer’s Frostbow while dealing a lot more burst damage. Alternatively, Torrent Shot or Whirling Arrow for stagger pressure can work better for a resource-hungry Arisen.

While it spends rare arrows, the Archer’s Exploding Shot allows for similar follow-up to the Magick Archer’s Frostbow while dealing a lot more burst damage. Alternatively, for stagger pressure can work better for a resource-hungry Arisen. Magick Archer’s Bartizan/Fortalice. Like Mirour Shelde, Fortalice is great for protecting your allies. However, this barrier replaces the wide-spread properties of the Spearhand’s tanking ability with a vicious counterattack. It’s great for if you have a Pawn that’s a dedicated tank.

Like Mirour Shelde, Fortalice is great for protecting your allies. However, this barrier replaces the wide-spread properties of the Spearhand’s tanking ability with a vicious counterattack. It’s great for if you have a Pawn that’s a dedicated tank. Mage’s Boons. Any Boon spell can be used by the Warfarer’s other weapons, potentially turning a somewhat mediocre Mage self-buff into a flurry of Dagger or Greatsword attacks. This also works for the Thief’s Ignited Blades.

Tip: Power-leveling Vocation Rank The Warfarer has a unique way of leveling other vocations. If you equip a weapon but don’t equip a weapon skill for said weapon, that vocation receives experience at the same time as the Warfarer. Feel free to equip a ton of weapons but only use a single weapon’s skills if you want to power-level some classes.

Best team composition for Warfarer in DD2

Big hammers and bigger spells are your best friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our Warfarer build is focused largely on Mirour Shelde, so Pawns that deal a lot of damage and don’t worry about their defense are optimal. Straightforward Pawns do this well, as do Warrior, Thief, and Sorcerer Pawns. Since the Warfarer can provide their own heals by equipping a Staff, you don’t necessarily need a Mage unless you’re looking for wide-spread buffs.

Straightforward Pawns deal damage with no respect for their own safety, which is perfect. Find Pawns with big weapons and powerful spells, protect them with Mirour Shelde, and watch as boss health bars melt. Just be careful of how long it takes to cycle your weapons and cast Mirour Shelde. The buff falls off fairly often, so you’ll need to swap back to your Duospear before your Pawns take too much damage.

Best gear for Warfarer in DD2

The order really does count. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Warfarer should equip four weapons—five at most. These weapons should be the three weapons you have for Weapon Skills and a single support option. For this build, the Warfarer uses Greatswords/Hammers, Duospears, Magickal Bows, and Staves. This vocation can also wear any armor in the game, so armor that gives you the highest mixture of physical and magick Defense works well.

Armament cycles through equipped weapons, so making sure they’re in the right order for combat situations is critical. This build’s weapon setup looks like this: Duospear > Magickal Bow > Greatsword > Archistaff > Staff. This way, you can set up a Mirour Shelde, fire arrows while protected, rush in with a Great weapon once they’re staggered, and then go to support staves during the aftermath.

Tip: Four or five weapons? Before you get the Zeal Augment, four weapons is the max. You spend a lot of Stamina to spam Rearmament to get to a specific option, so you’ll want to keep your weapon menu concise. Even after getting Zeal, you’ll be better off with a smaller array of weapons, rather than equipping all nine possible options.

As for the gear itself, the following are the best choices for the Warfarer:

Lindworm Fang: The Dragonforged endgame Duospear.

The Dragonforged endgame Duospear. Grianmhar: The Dragonforged endgame Magickal Bow.

The Dragonforged endgame Magickal Bow. Dragon’s Bite: You guessed it—the Dragonforged Endgame Greatsword. That being said, Cinderspine from the Mountain Base Cave works just fine, thanks to its Fire Element.

You guessed it—the Dragonforged Endgame Greatsword. That being said, Cinderspine from the Mountain Base Cave works just fine, thanks to its Fire Element. Dragon’s Wit: The Bay Wayside Shrine.

The Bay Wayside Shrine. Dragon’s Nous: The Dragonforged makes it for 110 Crystals.

The Warfarer’s terrible stats mean they really do want these endgame-level weapons to face off against their foes. While your damage isn’t unsalvageable while you play a Warfarer—especially with the right augments—you’ll really feel the difference between yourself and a more dedicated vocation. 550 Wyrmslife Crystals is a huge price to pay, though, so feel free to find slightly weaker Gold options in the endgame stores.

The mish-mash of armors might offer great stats, but definitely don’t offer fantastic fashion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armor is significantly more simple, since the Warfarer can wear anything in the game.

Ancient Galea is a cheap buy at 20 Wyrmslife Crystals and offers a lot of powerful stats. It’s among the best helmets in the game in terms of raw defenses—both physical and magick.

is a cheap buy at 20 Wyrmslife Crystals and offers a lot of powerful stats. It’s among the best helmets in the game in terms of raw defenses—both physical and magick. The Charming Corset is the strongest body armor in the game, offered once you collect 150 Seeker’s Tokens. If you don’t want to show off more skin than an Ogre, try the Dvarapala , typically Thief-restricted armor from the Dragonforged that has a high amount of Defense and Magick Defense.

is the strongest body armor in the game, offered once you collect 150 Seeker’s Tokens. If you don’t want to show off more skin than an Ogre, try the , typically Thief-restricted armor from the Dragonforged that has a high amount of Defense and Magick Defense. Executioner’s Greaves offer a similarly good mix of physical and Magick protection. While also purchased from the Dragonforged, 30 Crystals is a fairly good trade. And you can wear it if you ever want to go back to Fighter or Warrior.

It’ll be a triumph to parse this vocation correctly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our ring choices are almost universally dedicated to ensuring your Arisen has plenty of time before they tire themselves out.

Ring of Triumph, from Seeker’s Token collection, is a must-have to bump up your terrible base stats. 100 Health, 100 Stamina, and five Carrying Capacity for all that heavy armor.

from Seeker’s Token collection, is a must-have to bump up your terrible base stats. 100 Health, 100 Stamina, and five Carrying Capacity for all that heavy armor. Ring of Acclamation, purchasable at a few shops or rarely lootable from Liches and Minotaurs, offers another 200 base Stamina to work with.

You can alternatively continue buffing your base Strength or Magick through their respective rings. Small boosts to damage mean you end fights a bit faster, which works in your favor. The less chances to tucker yourself out, the better.

How to unlock the Warfarer in DD2

I guess he’s a drunken master. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Warfarer, you’ll need to get to the Agamen Volcanic Island camp to the southeast of Battahl. At this camp’s hotsprings, you’ll meet the Warfarer Maister Lamond, a drunk who wants three Newt Liqueur. In exchange, he’ll give you two Rotten Eggs and the Warfarer vocation, as well as the Rearmament Maister Skill.

